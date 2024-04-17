https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/ukraines-attacks-against-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-in-brief-1117978231.html
Ukraine's Attacks Against Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant: In Brief
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international fears of a possible nuclear accident.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have been working at the Zaporozhye nuclear station since September 1, 2022, following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's first visit to the plant.Despite a looming radioactive contamination threat that would spread across Europe, in recent days the facility has come under a new wave of amplified attacks by the Ukrainian forces. On April 7, Ukraine's kamikaze drones attacked the plant's premises right after an IAEA inspection of the area. The agency confirmed minor damage to the sixth power unit of the nuclear power plant, adding that, at the time, the facility's nuclear safety had not been compromised. Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about a potential radioactive hazard, invoking the memories of the Chernobyl disaster!
