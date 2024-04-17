https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/ukrainian-nationalists-linked-to-crocus-attack-30-yrs-since-rwanda-horror-1117967617.html
Russian investigators have linked Ukrainian nationalists to the Moscow terrorist attack and the Russiagate election interference hoax is firing up again at the New York Times.
Russian investigators have linked Ukrainian nationalists to the Moscow terrorist attack and the Russiagate election interference hoax is firing up again at the New York Times.
Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the newest iteration of Russia Gate as the 2024 election season fires up.Thomas C. Mountain, investigative journalist and author joins us to discuss the 30 year anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russian investigators linking Ukrainian nationalists to the Moscow terrorist attack.Dr. Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and author, joins us to discuss the fallout from the Iranian strike on Israel.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss Venezuelan politics.George Koo, Journalist, Social Activist, International Business Consultant, joins us to discuss the US economic war on China.Fiorella Isabella, journalist and geopolitical analyst joins us to discuss the pro-Ukraine propaganda machine.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, lawyer, joins us to discuss the trial of Donald Trump.
Wilmer Leon
Wilmer Leon
Russian investigators have linked Ukrainian nationalists to the Moscow terrorist attack and the Russiagate election interference hoax is firing up again at the New York Times.
Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the newest iteration of Russia Gate as the 2024 election season fires up.
Thomas C. Mountain, investigative journalist and author joins us to discuss the 30 year anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russian investigators linking Ukrainian nationalists to the Moscow terrorist attack.
Dr. Jim Kavanagh
, writer at thepolemicist.net
and author, joins us to discuss the fallout from the Iranian strike on Israel.
Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss Venezuelan politics.
George Koo, Journalist, Social Activist, International Business Consultant, joins us to discuss the US economic war on China.
Fiorella Isabella, journalist and geopolitical analyst joins us to discuss the pro-Ukraine propaganda machine.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, lawyer, joins us to discuss the trial of Donald Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM