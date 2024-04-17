https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/us-to-impose-new-sanctions-on-iran-targeting-its-missile-and-drone-program---sullivan-1117969859.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States in the coming days will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a press release.
"In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s Defense Ministry," Sullivan said in the release on Tuesday.
Sullivan added that the United States will also continue to strengthen and expand its integration of air and missile defense early warning systems across the Middle East.