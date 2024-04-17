International
US to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Targeting Its Missile and Drone Program - Sullivan
US to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Targeting Its Missile and Drone Program - Sullivan
The United States in the coming days will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a press release.
"In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s Defense Ministry," Sullivan said in the release on Tuesday. Sullivan added that the United States will also continue to strengthen and expand its integration of air and missile defense early warning systems across the Middle East.
Iranian drone Mohajer 10 is displayed Iran's defence industry achievements exhibition, on August 23, 2023 in Tehran. Iran unveiled on August 22 its latest domestically built drone that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities, local media reported.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States in the coming days will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a press release.
"In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s Defense Ministry," Sullivan said in the release on Tuesday.
Sullivan added that the United States will also continue to strengthen and expand its integration of air and missile defense early warning systems across the Middle East.
