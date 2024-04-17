https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/weapons-used-in-irans-counterstrike-against-israel-facts-and-figures-1117975075.html
Weapons Used in Iran’s Counterstrike Against Israel: Facts and Figures
Weapons Used in Iran’s Counterstrike Against Israel: Facts and Figures
Sputnik International
On April 13, Tehran conducted its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory in retaliation for Tel Aviv’s strike against an Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.
2024-04-17T12:13+0000
2024-04-17T12:13+0000
2024-04-17T12:13+0000
multimedia
infographic
iran
israel
attack
drones
ballistic missiles
cruise missiles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117975604_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3a48cc09d7523140ca3ec15e263e107a.png
The counterattack showcased Tehran’s ability and will to perform such attacks, and demonstrated the critical fact that Iranian weapons are capable of penetrating Israeli defenses.The following infographic put together by Sputnik, based on publicly available information, shows the types of drones and missiles employed in the counterstrike, as well as their characteristics and capabilities.
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117975604_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b5608793a8f57851a54693ac0a2517bb.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran attack israel, iranian drones, iranian missiles, iran missile attack on israel
iran attack israel, iranian drones, iranian missiles, iran missile attack on israel
Weapons Used in Iran’s Counterstrike Against Israel: Facts and Figures
On April 13, Tehran conducted its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory in retaliation for Tel Aviv’s strike against an Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.
The counterattack showcased Tehran’s ability and will to perform such attacks, and demonstrated the critical fact that Iranian weapons are capable of penetrating Israeli defenses.
The following infographic put together by Sputnik, based on publicly available information, shows the types of drones and missiles employed in the counterstrike, as well as their characteristics and capabilities.