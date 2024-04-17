https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/weapons-used-in-irans-counterstrike-against-israel-facts-and-figures-1117975075.html

Weapons Used in Iran’s Counterstrike Against Israel: Facts and Figures

On April 13, Tehran conducted its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory in retaliation for Tel Aviv’s strike against an Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

The counterattack showcased Tehran’s ability and will to perform such attacks, and demonstrated the critical fact that Iranian weapons are capable of penetrating Israeli defenses.The following infographic put together by Sputnik, based on publicly available information, shows the types of drones and missiles employed in the counterstrike, as well as their characteristics and capabilities.

