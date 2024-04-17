International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/weapons-used-in-irans-counterstrike-against-israel-facts-and-figures-1117975075.html
Weapons Used in Iran’s Counterstrike Against Israel: Facts and Figures
Weapons Used in Iran’s Counterstrike Against Israel: Facts and Figures
Sputnik International
On April 13, Tehran conducted its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory in retaliation for Tel Aviv’s strike against an Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.
2024-04-17T12:13+0000
2024-04-17T12:13+0000
multimedia
infographic
iran
israel
attack
drones
ballistic missiles
cruise missiles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117975604_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3a48cc09d7523140ca3ec15e263e107a.png
The counterattack showcased Tehran’s ability and will to perform such attacks, and demonstrated the critical fact that Iranian weapons are capable of penetrating Israeli defenses.The following infographic put together by Sputnik, based on publicly available information, shows the types of drones and missiles employed in the counterstrike, as well as their characteristics and capabilities.
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117975604_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b5608793a8f57851a54693ac0a2517bb.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran attack israel, iranian drones, iranian missiles, iran missile attack on israel
iran attack israel, iranian drones, iranian missiles, iran missile attack on israel

Weapons Used in Iran’s Counterstrike Against Israel: Facts and Figures

12:13 GMT 17.04.2024
Subscribe
On April 13, Tehran conducted its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory in retaliation for Tel Aviv’s strike against an Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.
The counterattack showcased Tehran’s ability and will to perform such attacks, and demonstrated the critical fact that Iranian weapons are capable of penetrating Israeli defenses.
The following infographic put together by Sputnik, based on publicly available information, shows the types of drones and missiles employed in the counterstrike, as well as their characteristics and capabilities.
Iranian weapons used in attack against Israel - Sputnik International
Iranian weapons used in attack against Israel - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала