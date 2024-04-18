https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/colombia-interested-in-joining-brics-as-soon-as-possible---statement-1117988423.html

Colombia is interested in joining the BRICS bloc as a full member as soon as possible, and the government of Brazil will assist in promoting its candidacy, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a joint statement.

"President Petro has expressed the interest of Colombia to join BRICS as a full member as soon as possible, and President Lula welcomed this initiative and vowed to promote Colombia's candidacy," the joint statement, published by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined the BRICS bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as full members on January 1, 2024.

