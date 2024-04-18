International
Iran May Reconsider Its Nuclear Policy in Light of Threat From Israel - IRGC
Euro's Share in SWIFT Transactions Hits Historic Low in March
The share of the euro in international payments via SWIFT in March dropped to an all-time low of 21.93%, according to the global payment system's data.
The proportion of global transactions involving Europe's common currency fell by 1.32 percentage points month-on-month. Meanwhile, the US dollar strengthened its position last month, gaining 0.81 percentage points from February to reach 47.37%, which is its highest level since December 2023, the data showed. The yuan's share in SWIFT transactions is at a record high of 4.69%, up 0.69% over the month. SWIFT is an international banking system for financial transactions and payments involving over 11,000 major financial organizations worldwide.
18.04.2024
The share of the euro in international payments via SWIFT in March dropped to an all-time low of 21.93%, according to the global payment system's data.
The proportion of global transactions involving Europe's common currency fell by 1.32 percentage points month-on-month.
Meanwhile, the US dollar strengthened its position last month, gaining 0.81 percentage points from February to reach 47.37%, which is its highest level since December 2023, the data showed.
The yuan's share in SWIFT transactions is at a record high of 4.69%, up 0.69% over the month.
SWIFT is an international banking system for financial transactions and payments involving over 11,000 major financial organizations worldwide.
