Euro's Share in SWIFT Transactions Hits Historic Low in March
09:55 GMT 18.04.2024 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 18.04.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The share of the euro in international payments via SWIFT in March dropped to an all-time low of 21.93%, according to the global payment system's data.
The proportion of global transactions involving Europe's common currency fell by 1.32 percentage points month-on-month.
Meanwhile, the US dollar strengthened its position last month, gaining 0.81 percentage points from February to reach 47.37%, which is its highest level since December 2023, the data showed.
The yuan's share in SWIFT transactions is at a record high of 4.69%, up 0.69% over the month.
SWIFT is an international banking system for financial transactions
and payments involving over 11,000 major financial organizations worldwide.