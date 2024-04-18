https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/kiev-jealous-of-israel-biden-rejects-calls-to-free-assange-fbi-wanted-back-door-to-telegram-1117986533.html
President Biden has rejected the Australian request to free Julian Assange, and the Kiev regime is demanding an Israel-style security arrangement with the US empire.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Kiev regime's demands for Israel-style protection from US and Western meddling in Georgia.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses the current standoff in the Middle East as Israel contemplates a strike on Iran.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss President Joe Biden's rejection of Australia's request to free Julian Assange.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss US government attempts to force Telegram access and other means of censorship.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the potential Israeli retaliation against Iran.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses US imperialism in the Pacific.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Germany's political and economic dysfunction.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
President Biden has rejected the Australian request to free Julian Assange, and the Kiev regime is demanding an Israel-style security arrangement with the US empire.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Kiev regime's demands for Israel-style protection from US and Western meddling in Georgia.
Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses the current standoff in the Middle East as Israel contemplates a strike on Iran.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss President Joe Biden's rejection of Australia's request to free Julian Assange.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss US government attempts to force Telegram access and other means of censorship.
Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the potential Israeli retaliation against Iran.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses US imperialism in the Pacific.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Germany's political and economic dysfunction.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
