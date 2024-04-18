International
LIVE: UNSC Discusses Middle East and Palestine
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/massie-backs-ousting-house-speaker-mike-johnson-as-congress-clashes-over-ukraine-and-israel-funding-1117983172.html
Massie Backs Ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine and Israel Funding
Massie Backs Ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine and Israel Funding
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest political developments domestically and abroad, including US Congress clashing over aid funding.
2024-04-18T04:15+0000
2024-04-18T15:42+0000
the final countdown
radio
january 6
scotus
donald trump
iran
israel
american airlines
mike johnson
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117982861_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_02e36bb71c5e9c52624a27efc83b185b.jpg
Massie Backs Ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine and Israel Funding
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest political developments domestically and abroad, including U.S. Congress clashing over aid funding.
The show begins with Political Consultant Robert Hornack weighing in on the upcoming SCOTUS decision on Trump and the January 6 defendants.Then, award-winning journalist Laith Marouf delves into the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, discussing statements from Foreign Minister David Cameron about an imminent Israeli response inside Iran, Iran's stark warnings against such actions, and the anticipated widespread protests that could ensue.The show wraps up with Former NTSB Director Jamie Finch addressing the recent surge in safety concerns reported by the American Airlines union, analyzing potential causes, implications for passenger safety, and necessary actions to mitigate these risks in the aviation industry.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
iran
israel
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117982861_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9e9d76a463fecfa7ea306b587a5f3d86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, mike johnson, ukraine funding, us aid package
the final countdown, mike johnson, ukraine funding, us aid package

Massie Backs Ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine and Israel Funding

04:15 GMT 18.04.2024 (Updated: 15:42 GMT 18.04.2024)
The Final Countdown
Massie Backs Ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine and Israel Funding
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest political developments domestically and abroad, including US Congress clashing over aid funding.
The show begins with Political Consultant Robert Hornack weighing in on the upcoming SCOTUS decision on Trump and the January 6 defendants.
Then, award-winning journalist Laith Marouf delves into the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, discussing statements from Foreign Minister David Cameron about an imminent Israeli response inside Iran, Iran's stark warnings against such actions, and the anticipated widespread protests that could ensue.
The show wraps up with Former NTSB Director Jamie Finch addressing the recent surge in safety concerns reported by the American Airlines union, analyzing potential causes, implications for passenger safety, and necessary actions to mitigate these risks in the aviation industry.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала