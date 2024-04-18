https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/massie-backs-ousting-house-speaker-mike-johnson-as-congress-clashes-over-ukraine-and-israel-funding-1117983172.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest political developments domestically and abroad, including US Congress clashing over aid funding.
The show begins with Political Consultant Robert Hornack weighing in on the upcoming SCOTUS decision on Trump and the January 6 defendants.Then, award-winning journalist Laith Marouf delves into the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, discussing statements from Foreign Minister David Cameron about an imminent Israeli response inside Iran, Iran's stark warnings against such actions, and the anticipated widespread protests that could ensue.The show wraps up with Former NTSB Director Jamie Finch addressing the recent surge in safety concerns reported by the American Airlines union, analyzing potential causes, implications for passenger safety, and necessary actions to mitigate these risks in the aviation industry.
Massie Backs Ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine and Israel Funding
04:15 GMT 18.04.2024 (Updated: 15:42 GMT 18.04.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest political developments domestically and abroad, including US Congress clashing over aid funding.
The show begins with Political Consultant Robert Hornack weighing in on the upcoming SCOTUS decision on Trump and the January 6 defendants.
Then, award-winning journalist Laith Marouf delves into the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, discussing statements from Foreign Minister David Cameron about an imminent Israeli response inside Iran, Iran's stark warnings against such actions, and the anticipated widespread protests that could ensue.
The show wraps up with Former NTSB Director Jamie Finch addressing the recent surge in safety concerns reported by the American Airlines union, analyzing potential causes, implications for passenger safety, and necessary actions to mitigate these risks in the aviation industry.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM