https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/new-species-of-giant-aquatic-dinosaur-identified-thanks-to-fossil-found-in-britain-1117999067.html

New Species of Giant Aquatic Dinosaur Identified Thanks to Fossil Found in Britain

New Species of Giant Aquatic Dinosaur Identified Thanks to Fossil Found in Britain

Sputnik International

The fossilized remains discovered by a father-daughter duo on England’s coast a few years ago apparently belonged to a giant prehistoric creature that dwelled in Earth’s oceans millions of years ago.

2024-04-18T17:56+0000

2024-04-18T17:56+0000

2024-04-18T17:56+0000

beyond politics

england

university of manchester

dinosaur

fossil

discovery

science & tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095175696_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_c9360daa7294e6f2357fd8009e9b1677.jpg

According to local media reports, Justin Reynolds and his daughter Ruby found the huge, over 2 meters long remains of the creature’s jawbone, on a beach in Somerset back in 2020.The father-daughter duo then enlisted the help of Dr Dean Lomax, a palaeontologist at The University of Manchester, and a fossil collector named Paul de la Salle who previously found a giant jawbone on the coast of Somerset in 2016, and continued the search.After the final fragment of the jawbone was discovered by the end of 2022, a team of researchers led by Dr. Lomax concluded that the fossil belonged to a new species of giant ichthyosaur which, as Sky News puts it, would have been roughly the size of a blue whale.The over 25-meters long creature, dubbed Ichthyotitan severnensis, was dated to a period over 200 million years ago."I was amazed by the find. In 2018, my team including Paul de la Salle studied and described Paul's giant jawbone and we had hoped that one day another would come to light,” Dr. Lomax said as quoted by the media outlet. "This new specimen is more complete, better preserved, and shows that we now have two of these giant bones - called a surangular - that have a unique shape and structure.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/new-chicken-from-hell-dinosaur-fossils-discovered-by-phd-student-1116397265.html

england

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dinosaur fossil, dinosaur bones, fossil discovery