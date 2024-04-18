https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/no-one-more-cowardly-israel-war-cabinet-weighs-attack-on-iran-despite-us-cautioning-1117985417.html

'No One More Cowardly': Israel War Cabinet Weighs Attack on Iran Despite US Cautioning

On Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister said that Israel would decide on its own how to respond to Iran’s retaliatory attack, despite advice from its Western allies.

On Tuesday Israel’s war cabinet met to discuss a potential response to Iran’s strike on Saturday, but did not come to a conclusion. But on Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister said that Israel would decide on its own how to respond to Iran’s retaliatory attack, despite advice from its Western allies. Meanwhile the US has been urging Israel to show restraint. Laith Marouf, a journalist and political commentator, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Wednesday to discuss the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as the possibility of the US being dragged into the mess.Sputnik’s Angie Wong noted that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US will impose new sanctions on Iran’s “missile and drone program” and entities that support the country’s military program as punishment for its attack on Israel, according to an American news source.Sputnik’s Ted Rall then noted how US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “take the win” regarding the West’s interception of Iran’s attack. Israel, however, has signaled that they will continue to escalate the conflict.“For Israel, its strategic call is permanency as a colony. And already we can see right now the permanency of Israel is in question," said Marouf. "We also can see right now that if Hezbollah enters into an air battle with the Zionists, following the strategy of Iran, they could destroy the Israeli Air Force." “In six months, we've seen, again, ground forces of Israel defeated in Gaza,” he continued. “Israel right now has been demoted from being a regional power into really a full vassal, just like Bahrain, Qatar or the United Arab Emirates that cannot protect itself.Rall then pressed Marouf on his statement claiming that Israel has loss the ground war to Hamas, adding that the IDF has “obliterated, flattened two-thirds or three-quarters of the Gaza Strip” and that “tens of thousands of Gazans have been officially killed”.“But when the Israeli military entered Gaza, they were faced with huge resistance and they lost so many of their armaments. In fact, some estimates say that the Israeli military ground forces lost 90% of their armored vehicles. Meaning, tanks, APCs and their armored Caterpillar tractors. Now Israel has lost most of that in this battle with the resistance in Gaza, and they had to withdraw,” he added.

