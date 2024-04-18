https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/russia-destroys-dozens-of-ukrainian-missiles-and-drones-over-its-territory-overnight-1117989680.html
Russia Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Missiles and Drones Over Its Territory Overnight
Russian air defenses overnight destroyed two Tochka-U missiles, 19 Vampire rockets, five small balloons and 20 drones over the Belgorod, Rostov and Voronezh regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Overnight, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using Tochka-U tactical missiles, the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and small-sized balloons were stopped," the ministry said. It said air defense systems on duty destroyed two missiles, 19 rockets, 16 drones and two small-sized balloons over the Belgorod Region, three drones above the Rostov Region, and also intercepted one drone and destroyed three small-sized balloons over the Voronezh Region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses overnight destroyed two Tochka-U missiles, 19 Vampire rockets, five small balloons and 20 drones over the Belgorod, Rostov and Voronezh regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Overnight, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using Tochka-U tactical missiles, the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and small-sized balloons were stopped," the ministry said.
It said air defense systems on duty destroyed two missiles, 19 rockets, 16 drones and two small-sized balloons over the Belgorod Region, three drones above the Rostov Region, and also intercepted one drone and destroyed three small-sized balloons over the Voronezh Region.