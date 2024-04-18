International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/russia-destroys-dozens-of-ukrainian-missiles-and-drones-over-its-territory-overnight-1117989680.html
Russia Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Missiles and Drones Over Its Territory Overnight
Russia Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Missiles and Drones Over Its Territory Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses overnight destroyed two Tochka-U missiles, 19 Vampire rockets, five small balloons and 20 drones over the Belgorod, Rostov and Voronezh regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-04-18T04:47+0000
2024-04-18T04:47+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
terrorist attack
terrorist state
terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113834870_0:79:2747:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_41da84bb8f0c4fca1537e45133a5b637.jpg
“Overnight, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using Tochka-U tactical missiles, the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and small-sized balloons were stopped," the ministry said. It said air defense systems on duty destroyed two missiles, 19 rockets, 16 drones and two small-sized balloons over the Belgorod Region, three drones above the Rostov Region, and also intercepted one drone and destroyed three small-sized balloons over the Voronezh Region.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113834870_240:0:2508:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_1830064afa4ac9c4de7e6b426f635fd2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian drone attacks on russia, drone warfare, ukraine terrorism, russia destroys ukrainian drones, drone terrorism
ukrainian drone attacks on russia, drone warfare, ukraine terrorism, russia destroys ukrainian drones, drone terrorism

Russia Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Missiles and Drones Over Its Territory Overnight

04:47 GMT 18.04.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankRussian air defenses
Russian air defenses - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses overnight destroyed two Tochka-U missiles, 19 Vampire rockets, five small balloons and 20 drones over the Belgorod, Rostov and Voronezh regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Overnight, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using Tochka-U tactical missiles, the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and small-sized balloons were stopped," the ministry said.
It said air defense systems on duty destroyed two missiles, 19 rockets, 16 drones and two small-sized balloons over the Belgorod Region, three drones above the Rostov Region, and also intercepted one drone and destroyed three small-sized balloons over the Voronezh Region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала