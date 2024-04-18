https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/speaker-johnson-defies-impeachment-threat-to-unveil-nearly-100-billion-funding-package-1117985986.html
Speaker Johnson Defies Impeachment Threat to Unveil Nearly $100 Billion Funding Package
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackles numerous topics from around the globe, including House Speaker Mike Johnson's unveiling of a nearly $100 billion funding package.
2024-04-18T04:19+0000
2024-04-18T04:19+0000
2024-04-18T15:49+0000
radio
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackles numerous topics from around the globe, including House Speaker Mike John's unveiling of a nearly $100 billion funding package.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong about former President Donald Trump's ongoing trials, as he attempts to navigate through the US legal system before the presidential election.Rachel then spoke to Ex-Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about House Speaker Mike Johnson's unveiling of the foreign funding plan, which included over $60 billion to Ukraine.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by Lawyer and Political Commentator Steve Gill, who spoke about the Senate Boeing hearing amid a string of issues with their airplanes.Rachel would conclude the show by speaking to Journalist and Editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the ongoing Iran-Israeli conflict, as the world awaits Israel's potential military action in response to Iran's strikes.
04:19 GMT 18.04.2024 (Updated: 15:49 GMT 18.04.2024)
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong about former President Donald Trump's ongoing trials, as he attempts to navigate through the US legal system before the presidential election.
Rachel then spoke to Ex-Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about House Speaker Mike Johnson's unveiling of the foreign funding plan, which included over $60 billion to Ukraine.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by Lawyer and Political Commentator Steve Gill, who spoke about the Senate Boeing hearing amid a string of issues with their airplanes.
Rachel would conclude the show by speaking to Journalist and Editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the ongoing Iran-Israeli conflict, as the world awaits Israel's potential military action in response to Iran's strikes.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM