Supreme Court Tackles Trump and Jan 6 Rioters in Obstruction Showdown

On this episode of Fault Lines, Host Melik Abdul and a panel of guests discuss a wide array of political topics domestic and abroad, including the Supreme Court decision regarding charges against January 6 rioters.

The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing Israel's deliberations in formulating a response to an Iranian attack, analyzing the potential military and diplomatic moves and their implications for regional stability.Then, independent journalist Dan Lazare examines the ongoing battle over funding for Ukraine and Israel in Congress and the possible outcomes of this contentious legislative struggle.The second hour closes with Co-host of The Final Countdown and Journalist Angie Wong providing insights into the complexities of the Trump hush money trial and the Supreme Court's division over a crucial charge related to the January 6th rioters.Tom Norton, National Director of America First PACT, kicks off the final hour by exploring the political dynamics and internal pressures that might lead to the ousting of Speaker Mike Johnson.The show wraps up with Jamie Finch, Former NTSB Director,addressing the increasing safety concerns reported by the American Airlines union, analyzing the potential risks, the responses from both the airline and regulatory bodies, and the implications for passenger safety and industry standards.

