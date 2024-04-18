https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/trump-trial-jury-selection-assange-assurances-boeing-whistleblower-testimony-1117998056.html

Trump Trial Jury Selection, Assange Assurances, Boeing Whistleblower Testimony

The US provides halfhearted assurances regarding Julian Assange’s treatment, and Senator Bob Menendez might throw his wife under the bus.

Canadian author and activist Yves Engler joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the assurances the US government has provided to the UK regarding the treatment of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, Israel promising to strike Iran once again, accusations by a UN panel that Israel has obstructed its probe into human rights violations on October 7 and after, as well as the cancelation of a valedictory speech by a Muslim student at the University of Southern California, the cancelation of a gathering of conservative officials in Brussels, and what both say about respect for free political expression.Author and contributor to the Border Chronicle Todd Miller discusses what executive action President Joe Biden could take to further restrict border crossings, how significantly statements about policy affect levels of migration, where money earmarked for “the border” actually goes, and why inertia and confusion on immigration policy might be financially rather than politically motivated.Political analyst and spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers Wright discusses the speed at which former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial has proceeded this week, whether Trump is likely to be convicted for some crime, the actual effect of all these trials on Americans facing genuine kitchen table issues, whether the Senate will impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the movement to get rid of Speaker Mike Johnson and whether it will affect must-pass legislation looking forward, whether Democrat's “blame Trump” strategy will work during this election, and unionization efforts across the US workforce.Airline worker Michael discusses allegations by a Boeing engineer and whistleblower claiming the 787 design is fundamentally flawed, the stress Boeing’s opaque safety culture is creating for airline workers and passengers, airline unions calling for refusals to fly if aircraft safety issues are present, whether airline safety issues are adequately addressed when staff raise them, and who should be held accountable for airline safety problems.The Misfits also discuss the Wall Street Journal’s take on China’s debt collection practices, NBA players gambling, and gloomy forecasts for Kiev.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

