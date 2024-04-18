International
Iran May Reconsider Its Nuclear Policy in Light of Threat From Israel - IRGC
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/uks-house-of-lords-delay-passing-of-rwanda-deportation-bill-to-next-week---reports-1117992555.html
UK's House of Lords Delay Passing of Rwanda Deportation Bill to Next Week - Reports
UK's House of Lords Delay Passing of Rwanda Deportation Bill to Next Week - Reports
Sputnik International
The House of Lords of the United Kingdom has postponed the passing of the Rwanda Deportation Bill until Monday, UK broadcaster has reported.
2024-04-18T10:00+0000
2024-04-18T10:00+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
rwanda
house of lords
house of commons
migrants
migrant crisis
illegal migration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102778/83/1027788362_0:289:5373:3311_1920x0_80_0_0_b8d376b1af2d182c3f57570ee9ca3926.jpg
The report said on Wednesday that parliament members overturned Tuesday's attempts by the UK upper house to dilute the plan, and Lords have now put forward even more changes to the proposed bill, which are now expected to be considered by the House of Commons on Monday. Rwanda and the United Kingdom signed a migration agreement in 2022, under which people identified by the UK government as undocumented migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing, asylum and resettlement. The scheme has drawn criticism from human rights organizations, as well as numerous politicians and officials within the UK. The first deportation flight was supposed to take place in June 2022 but never happened due to the intervention of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which ruled it unlawful. The UK government had to draft a new deal last year after the UK Supreme Court determined that the initial scheme did not guarantee the safety of asylum seekers, which is currently under consideration by the UK parliament.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/uks-prime-minister-hints-london-could-withdraw-from-echr-to-stop-flow-of-migrants-1117728919.html
united kingdom (uk)
rwanda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102778/83/1027788362_287:0:5087:3600_1920x0_80_0_0_5ccd54b1e2dc4060dcda4b9b6519a7a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, uk migration, rwanda uk, uk migrants deal, uk migrant crisis
uk, uk migration, rwanda uk, uk migrants deal, uk migrant crisis

UK's House of Lords Delay Passing of Rwanda Deportation Bill to Next Week - Reports

10:00 GMT 18.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / PHILIPPE HUGUEN A migrant holds a placard reading 'I am Ahmed. Go to UK' as part of a rally of around 3000 migrants and members of associations aiding migrants including British associations, in the northern French port city of Calais (File)
A migrant holds a placard reading 'I am Ahmed. Go to UK' as part of a rally of around 3000 migrants and members of associations aiding migrants including British associations, in the northern French port city of Calais (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / PHILIPPE HUGUEN
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The House of Lords of the United Kingdom has postponed the passing of the Rwanda Deportation Bill until Monday, UK broadcaster has reported.
The report said on Wednesday that parliament members overturned Tuesday's attempts by the UK upper house to dilute the plan, and Lords have now put forward even more changes to the proposed bill, which are now expected to be considered by the House of Commons on Monday.
Rwanda and the United Kingdom signed a migration agreement in 2022, under which people identified by the UK government as undocumented migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing, asylum and resettlement. The scheme has drawn criticism from human rights organizations, as well as numerous politicians and officials within the UK.
People thought to be migrants who undertook the crossing from France in small boats and were picked up in the Channel, wait to be disembarked from a British border force vessel, in Dover, south east England - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2024
World
UK's Prime Minister Hints London Could Withdraw From ECHR to Stop Flow of Migrants
4 April, 04:46 GMT
The first deportation flight was supposed to take place in June 2022 but never happened due to the intervention of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which ruled it unlawful. The UK government had to draft a new deal last year after the UK Supreme Court determined that the initial scheme did not guarantee the safety of asylum seekers, which is currently under consideration by the UK parliament.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала