UK's House of Lords Delay Passing of Rwanda Deportation Bill to Next Week - Reports

The House of Lords of the United Kingdom has postponed the passing of the Rwanda Deportation Bill until Monday, UK broadcaster has reported.
The report said on Wednesday that parliament members overturned Tuesday's attempts by the UK upper house to dilute the plan, and Lords have now put forward even more changes to the proposed bill, which are now expected to be considered by the House of Commons on Monday. Rwanda and the United Kingdom signed a migration agreement in 2022, under which people identified by the UK government as undocumented migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing, asylum and resettlement. The scheme has drawn criticism from human rights organizations, as well as numerous politicians and officials within the UK. The first deportation flight was supposed to take place in June 2022 but never happened due to the intervention of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which ruled it unlawful. The UK government had to draft a new deal last year after the UK Supreme Court determined that the initial scheme did not guarantee the safety of asylum seekers, which is currently under consideration by the UK parliament.
