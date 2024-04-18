International
LIVE: UNSC Discusses Middle East and Palestine
UNSC Discusses Middle East and Palestine
The members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) are meeting to discuss the latest developments in the military hostilities in the Middle East and the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Sputnik comes to you live as the UN Security Council takes up urgent questions about the dangerous escalation amid the Iran-Israel series of airstrikes that threaten the security of the entire region.The UN Security Council is also expected to address the issue of Palestine's bid for full UN membership.In early April, Palestine submitted a letter requesting renewed consideration of its application for full membership in the United Nations. On April 8, the UN Security Council referred the renewed consideration of Palestine's application for UN membership in 2011 to its Committee on the Admission of New Members.The admission of new members to the UN is decided by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council, which requires the favorable votes of at least nine of the 15 members of the Council and no vetoes by the five permanent members (Russia, the US, the UK, France and China).Follow Sputnik's feed to learn more.
The members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) are meeting to discuss the latest developments in the military hostilities in the Middle East and the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Sputnik comes to you live as the UN Security Council takes up urgent questions about the dangerous escalation amid the Iran-Israel series of airstrikes that threaten the security of the entire region.
The UN Security Council is also expected to address the issue of Palestine's bid for full UN membership.
In early April, Palestine submitted a letter requesting renewed consideration of its application for full membership in the United Nations. On April 8, the UN Security Council referred the renewed consideration of Palestine's application for UN membership in 2011 to its Committee on the Admission of New Members.
The admission of new members to the UN is decided by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council, which requires the favorable votes of at least nine of the 15 members of the Council and no vetoes by the five permanent members (Russia, the US, the UK, France and China).
