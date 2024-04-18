https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/us-vetoes-palestines-request-for-full-un-membership---correspondent-1118002408.html

US Vetoes Palestine's Request for Full UN Membership

Sputnik International

The United States on Thursday vetoed Palestine's request for full membership at the United Nations during a vote at the UN Security Council, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Palestine has had observer status at the world body since 2012. Earlier in April, amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, Palestine sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeking renewed consideration of its membership application, which was first submitted on September 23, 2011. The US has long opposed Palestine's effort to gain UN membership, saying that it should only be recognized as a state and join the world body after concluding a negotiated peace deal with Israel.

