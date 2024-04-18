International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/watch-russian-su-34-bomber-devastate-ukrainian-positions--1117990641.html
Watch Russian Su-34 Bomber Devastate Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian Su-34 Bomber Devastate Ukrainian Positions
Sputnik International
Russian Su-34 jets struck Ukrainian fortified positions with guided bombs in the South of Donetsk People’s Republic, effectively obliterating them.
2024-04-18T07:01+0000
2024-04-18T07:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
su-34
ukrainian crisis
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1117990460_28:0:1329:732_1920x0_80_0_0_34db77d086f97de68336f19f75404156.png
Russia's Su-34 jets have hit Ukrainian fortified positions in the south of the Donetsk People's Republic with guided bombs, effectively wiping them out, the video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows. According to the calculations of the Western media, the Russian air force consistently bombs Ukrainian positions with over 100 air-dropped bombs on a daily basis. Russia usually uses FAB-500 bombs - an impressive projectile that leaves a crater over 3 meters deep and over 8 meters wide, vaporizing everything in the explosion zone.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Su-34 Annihilate Ukrainian Troops
Sputnik International
Russian Su-34 Annihilate Ukrainian Troops
2024-04-18T07:01+0000
true
PT0M45S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1117990460_190:0:1166:732_1920x0_80_0_0_7fa40cb2a7ad069808b39af4a357e691.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia airspace forces ukraine, su-34 ukraine, russian bombs, ukraine bombed, ukraine conflict
russia airspace forces ukraine, su-34 ukraine, russian bombs, ukraine bombed, ukraine conflict

Watch Russian Su-34 Bomber Devastate Ukrainian Positions

07:01 GMT 18.04.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russian fighter jets rule the skies amid the special military operation zone, leaving no chance for Ukrainian troops.
Russia's Su-34 jets have hit Ukrainian fortified positions in the south of the Donetsk People's Republic with guided bombs, effectively wiping them out, the video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows.
According to the calculations of the Western media, the Russian air force consistently bombs Ukrainian positions with over 100 air-dropped bombs on a daily basis.
Russia usually uses FAB-500 bombs - an impressive projectile that leaves a crater over 3 meters deep and over 8 meters wide, vaporizing everything in the explosion zone.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала