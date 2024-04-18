https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/watch-russian-su-34-bomber-devastate-ukrainian-positions--1117990641.html

Watch Russian Su-34 Bomber Devastate Ukrainian Positions

Watch Russian Su-34 Bomber Devastate Ukrainian Positions

Russian Su-34 jets struck Ukrainian fortified positions with guided bombs in the South of Donetsk People’s Republic, effectively obliterating them.

Russia's Su-34 jets have hit Ukrainian fortified positions in the south of the Donetsk People's Republic with guided bombs, effectively wiping them out, the video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows. According to the calculations of the Western media, the Russian air force consistently bombs Ukrainian positions with over 100 air-dropped bombs on a daily basis. Russia usually uses FAB-500 bombs - an impressive projectile that leaves a crater over 3 meters deep and over 8 meters wide, vaporizing everything in the explosion zone.

