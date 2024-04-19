https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/bidens-op-ed-on-ukraine-and-israel-house-speaker-pushes-95-billion-for-forever-war-1118003401.html

Biden's Op-Ed on Ukraine and Israel; House Speaker Pushes $95 Billion for Forever War

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, joins us to discuss Iran's advisement that they may consider re-evaluating their stance on nuclear weapons and President Biden's op-ed in which he pushes preposterous neocon tropes to push for another flood of money for forever war.Yawen Xu, Beijing-based CGTN radio journalist and international affairs commentator, joins us to discuss the debacle of Olaf Scholz's trip to China.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss how the US and Israel use kill lists.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the New York Times leak, which reveals bias and the US opposes Palestinian statehood.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses the threat of nuclear weapons spreading in the middle East and Western F-16's going to Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Israel-Iran confrontation and US imperialism in Africa.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Speaker Mike Johnson's push for 95 billion dollars for war as the US people suffer economic pain.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses US imperialism and warmongering in the Pacific region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

