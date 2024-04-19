https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/new-fisa-bill-means-more-surveillance-and-less-privacy-1118000873.html
New FISA Bill Means More Surveillance and Less Privacy
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the world, including the recent FISA authorization which gives federal agencies more authority.
radio
New FISA Bill Means More Surveillance and Less Privacy
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the world, including the recent FISA authorization which gives federal agencies more authority.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ex-Pentagon Official Michael Maloof about the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, following a string of events that led to the current heightened tensions.Fault Lines opened the second hour of the show by hosting Lawyer and Political Commentator Robert Patillo on the topic of House Speaker Mike Johnson's unveiling of a foreign aid bill that has infuriated members of his political party.Then, Fault Lines spoke to John Kiriakou, CIA Whistleblower, Co-Host of Political Misfits, about the latest from the Julian Assange case.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams, who discussed the controversial FISA bill that gives federal agencies more authority to surveil Americans.Lastly, Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst KJ Noh spoke to Fault Lines about the trade war between the U.S. and China, especially after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
New FISA Bill Means More Surveillance and Less Privacy
04:15 GMT 19.04.2024 (Updated: 15:30 GMT 19.04.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the world, including the recent FISA authorization which gives federal agencies more authority.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ex-Pentagon Official Michael Maloof about the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, following a string of events that led to the current heightened tensions.
Fault Lines opened the second hour of the show by hosting Lawyer and Political Commentator Robert Patillo on the topic of House Speaker Mike Johnson's unveiling of a foreign aid bill that has infuriated members of his political party.
Then, Fault Lines spoke to John Kiriakou, CIA Whistleblower, Co-Host of Political Misfits, about the latest from the Julian Assange case.
In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams, who discussed the controversial FISA bill that gives federal agencies more authority to surveil Americans.
Lastly, Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst KJ Noh spoke to Fault Lines about the trade war between the U.S. and China, especially after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
