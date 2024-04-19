https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/paraguay-open-for-russian-investors-sees-many-areas-for-cooperation--finance-minister-1118006657.html
Paraguay Open for Russian Investors, Sees Many Areas for Cooperation – Finance Minister
Paraguay is open for investors from around the world, including from Russia and China, and sees many areas for cooperation, Paraguayan Finance Minister Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos told Sputnik on Thursday.
“We are open for business with every country in the world, even with China, even though we don't have any diplomatic relation,” Valdovinos said. “Paraguay has many capabilities or potential areas where many investors from all around the world can work and all of them are welcome to come.”Private Sector Deal Paraguay is not taking part in any government-level discussions on the issue of trade settlements, including in national currencies, and believes it is up to the private sector to decide what is better for it, Paraguayan Finance Minister Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos told Sputnik on Thursday.“At the government level, no, because this is a private sector deal. We really believe in the private sector doing whatever they think is most important for them,” Valdovinos said when asked if the Paraguayan government is having any talks with Russia on how to settle the issue of trade payments.
Paraguay is open for investors from around the world, including from Russia and China, and sees many areas for cooperation, Paraguayan Finance Minister Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We are open for business with every country in the world, even with China, even though we don't have any diplomatic relation," Valdovinos said. "Paraguay has many capabilities or potential areas where many investors from all around the world can work and all of them are welcome to come."
Paraguay is not taking part in any government-level discussions on the issue of trade settlements, including in national currencies, and believes it is up to the private sector to decide what is better for it, Paraguayan Finance Minister Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos told Sputnik on Thursday.
"At the government level, no, because this is a private sector deal. We really believe in the private sector doing whatever they think is most important for them," Valdovinos said when asked if the Paraguayan government is having any talks with Russia on how to settle the issue of trade payments.