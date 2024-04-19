https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/sticky-inflation-fisa-expanded-nord-stream-in-court-1118002841.html

Sticky Inflation, FISA Expanded, Nord Stream in Court

Columbia University students set up encampments in solidarity with Gaza as New York police attempt to disrupt demonstrations.

Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss if and when to expect a response by Israel to Iran’s score-settling over the weekend, a warning from Iran that it might reconsider its nuclear policy, the insurer of the Nord Stream pipelines refusing to pay out because the damage likely resulted from a government act, where the winds in Europe are blowing on Ukraine, and a whistleblower criticizing the US government for leaving troops vulnerable in Niger.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses a report claiming that Ukraine and Russia were close to a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine in spring 2022, how to understand military movements in the first months of that conflict, and the delusions both sides were operating under.Economist, radio show host & author Jack Rasmus discusses what might happen in former President Donald Trump’s falsifying documents trial, the viability of the current security aid bill in Congress, why Congress can’t let go of TikTok, whether Marjorie Taylor Greene will be a major player in continued Congressional gridlock this year, abortion in Arizona becoming a major campaign issue of 2024, and stubbornly high inflation as interest rates appear to be ticking upwards.Technologist and the cohost of the Covert Action Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses how the “updated” language in the new Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act represents not a reckoning with technological advances, but an effort to preserve and expand surveillance permissions, with no meaningful protections included for individuals. They discuss the ongoing lack of oversight of the program, and what people can do to protest the passage of this updated bill.The Misfits also discuss sloppy editing at the Washington Post and new gun laws in Maine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

