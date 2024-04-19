https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/technical-malfunction-resulted-in-cras-of-tu-22mr-plane-in-stavropol-region--defense-ministry--1118006757.html

Technical Malfunction Resulted in Crash of Tu-22MR Plane in Stavropol Region – Defense Ministry

A Tu-22M3 of the Russian aerospace forces has crashed in Russia's Stavropol Territory while returning to a home airfield after completing a combat mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry added that, according to preliminary information, the plane has crashed as a result of a technical malfunction."A Tu-22M3 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces has crashed in the Stavropol Territory after conducting a combat mission while returning to its home airfield. The pilots have ejected. Three crew members have been evacuated by a search and rescue team. A search for one pilot is currently underway. There was no ammunition on board. The plane has crashed in a deserted area. There is no damage on the ground," the ministry said in a statement. Two pilots of the crashed plane were transported to hospital, Stavropol region governor said.

