https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/technical-malfunction-resulted-in-cras-of-tu-22mr-plane-in-stavropol-region--defense-ministry--1118006757.html
Technical Malfunction Resulted in Crash of Tu-22MR Plane in Stavropol Region – Defense Ministry
Technical Malfunction Resulted in Crash of Tu-22MR Plane in Stavropol Region – Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
A Tu-22M3 of the Russian aerospace forces has crashed in Russia's Stavropol Territory while returning to a home airfield after completing a combat mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2024-04-19T05:35+0000
2024-04-19T05:35+0000
2024-04-19T05:39+0000
russia
stavropol territory
russian defense ministry
tu-22
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107553/11/1075531121_29:0:1268:697_1920x0_80_0_0_240ef012472e988b7ca0ee55987b332c.png
The ministry added that, according to preliminary information, the plane has crashed as a result of a technical malfunction."A Tu-22M3 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces has crashed in the Stavropol Territory after conducting a combat mission while returning to its home airfield. The pilots have ejected. Three crew members have been evacuated by a search and rescue team. A search for one pilot is currently underway. There was no ammunition on board. The plane has crashed in a deserted area. There is no damage on the ground," the ministry said in a statement. Two pilots of the crashed plane were transported to hospital, Stavropol region governor said.
stavropol territory
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107553/11/1075531121_184:0:1113:697_1920x0_80_0_0_5ccbb72b03f5a77a425085bde6d67307.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tu-22 mr, tu-22 plane crash, stavropol plane crash, plane crash, air crush
tu-22 mr, tu-22 plane crash, stavropol plane crash, plane crash, air crush
Technical Malfunction Resulted in Crash of Tu-22MR Plane in Stavropol Region – Defense Ministry
05:35 GMT 19.04.2024 (Updated: 05:39 GMT 19.04.2024)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Tu-22M3 of the Russian aerospace forces has crashed in Russia's Stavropol Territory while returning to a home airfield after completing a combat mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry added that, according to preliminary information, the plane has crashed as a result of a technical malfunction.
"A Tu-22M3 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces has crashed in the Stavropol Territory after conducting a combat mission while returning to its home airfield. The pilots have ejected. Three crew members have been evacuated by a search and rescue team. A search for one pilot is currently underway. There was no ammunition on board. The plane has crashed in a deserted area. There is no damage on the ground," the ministry said in a statement.
Two pilots of the crashed plane were transported to hospital, Stavropol region governor said.