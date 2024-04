https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/the-west-one-step-away-from-sending-troops-to-ukraine-orban-warns-1118015732.html

The West 'One Step Away' From Sending Troops to Ukraine, Orban Warns

The West is one step away from deploying military forces in Ukraine, which could mean an end for Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"We are one step away from the West sending troops to Ukraine. This is a military whirlpool that can drag Europe to the bottom. Brussels is playing with fire," Orban said at an event dedicated to the start of the campaign before the European Parliament elections, aired by the HirTV broadcaster. European leaders have "already got involved" in the conflict in Ukraine, they call it "their war", and Europe has already spent about 100 billion euros ($106 billion) on Ukraine, Orban mentioned.

