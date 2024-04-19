International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/trump-hush-money-case-becomes-legal-fiasco-kennedy-family-shuns-rfk-jr-for-biden-1118003040.html
Trump Hush Money Case Becomes Legal Fiasco; Kennedy Family Shuns RFK Jr. for Biden
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing hush money trial against former US President Donald Trump.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing hush money trial against former U.S. President Donald Trump.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall about Donald Trump's hush money trial and the current status of the case's jury selection.Following a discussion on the Trump trial, Rachel spoke to Political Commentator and Radio Host Misty Winston about the Kennedy family backing Joe Biden instead of RFK Jr.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by Independent Journalist Julia Kassem, who discussed the ongoing violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border.Lastly, Rachel spoke to American Journalist and Writer Kevin Gosztola about the US attempts to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:18 GMT 19.04.2024 (Updated: 15:35 GMT 19.04.2024)
The Backstory
Trump Hush Money Case Becomes Legal Fiasco; Kennedy Family Shuns RFK Jr. for Biden
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing hush money trial against former US President Donald Trump.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall about Donald Trump's hush money trial and the current status of the case's jury selection.
Following a discussion on the Trump trial, Rachel spoke to Political Commentator and Radio Host Misty Winston about the Kennedy family backing Joe Biden instead of RFK Jr.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by Independent Journalist Julia Kassem, who discussed the ongoing violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Lastly, Rachel spoke to American Journalist and Writer Kevin Gosztola about the US attempts to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
