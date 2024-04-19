https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/whistleblower-claims-defective-boeing-planes-as-faa-halts-alaska-airlines-flights-1117998882.html
04:11 GMT 19.04.2024 (Updated: 15:27 GMT 19.04.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rally discussed several topics from around the world, including the Boeing hearing at the US Senate.
In the first hour, The Final Countdown was joined by lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon, who spoke about the FISA authorization, which gives federal agencies more power than previous years.
The Final Countdown then spoke to constitutionalist and independent journalist Daniel Lazare about the latest from London, where Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange is facing extradition to the United States.
To open the last hour of the show, The Final Countdown spoke to former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about Boeing's Senate hearing, following several mishaps with their aircraft.
In the final segment, author, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh spoke to the team about the ongoing trade war between the US and China, as the Biden administration recently announced new tariffs on Chinese steel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
