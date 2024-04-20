https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/biden-renews-us-surveillance-law-that-allows-spying-on-foreigners-abroad-1118034924.html

Biden Renews US Surveillance Law That Allows Spying on Foreigners Abroad

Biden Renews US Surveillance Law That Allows Spying on Foreigners Abroad

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden signed a bill on Saturday that extends authorization of a key US foreign surveillance program for another two years, the White House said.

2024-04-20T21:12+0000

2024-04-20T21:12+0000

2024-04-20T21:12+0000

americas

us

joe biden

spying

spying

cyber spying

domestic spying

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1117987534_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8f7763c9d93d2f75b6ac65ab0ebf9f90.jpg

"On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the President signed into law: H.R. 7888, the ‘Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act,’ which extends and modifies Title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act relating to foreign intelligence gathering," the statement read. The White House applauded the Senate for passing the legislation shortly before it was due to lapse at midnight, describing it as "one of the United States’ most vital intelligence collection tools." The intelligence act, which allows the US government to spy on communications of non-US citizens outside the US, cleared the House of Representatives last week, but it was held up in the Senate by divisions over whether communications of Americans involved in exchanges with non-Americans should continue to be collected without authorization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-senate-backs-extension-of-fisa-bill-for-spying-on-foreigners-abroad---sullivan-1118029357.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hr 7888, reforming intelligence and securing america act, risa, what is risa act, us spying on foreigners, fisa bill for spying on foreigners abroad, us intelligence