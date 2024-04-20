https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/biden-renews-us-surveillance-law-that-allows-spying-on-foreigners-abroad-1118034924.html
Biden Renews US Surveillance Law That Allows Spying on Foreigners Abroad
US President Joe Biden signed a bill on Saturday that extends authorization of a key US foreign surveillance program for another two years, the White House said.
"On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the President signed into law: H.R. 7888, the ‘Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act,’ which extends and modifies Title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act relating to foreign intelligence gathering," the statement read. The White House applauded the Senate for passing the legislation shortly before it was due to lapse at midnight, describing it as "one of the United States’ most vital intelligence collection tools." The intelligence act, which allows the US government to spy on communications of non-US citizens outside the US, cleared the House of Representatives last week, but it was held up in the Senate by divisions over whether communications of Americans involved in exchanges with non-Americans should continue to be collected without authorization.
"On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the President signed into law: H.R. 7888, the ‘Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act,’ which extends and modifies Title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act relating to foreign intelligence gathering," the statement read.
The White House applauded the Senate for passing the legislation shortly before it was due to lapse at midnight, describing it as "one of the United States’ most vital intelligence collection tools."
The intelligence act, which allows the US government to spy on communications of non-US citizens outside the US, cleared the House of Representatives last week, but it was held up in the Senate by divisions over whether communications of Americans involved in exchanges with non-Americans should continue to be collected without authorization.