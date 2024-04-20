International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/biden-renews-us-surveillance-law-that-allows-spying-on-foreigners-abroad-1118034924.html
Biden Renews US Surveillance Law That Allows Spying on Foreigners Abroad
Biden Renews US Surveillance Law That Allows Spying on Foreigners Abroad
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden signed a bill on Saturday that extends authorization of a key US foreign surveillance program for another two years, the White House said.
2024-04-20T21:12+0000
2024-04-20T21:12+0000
americas
us
joe biden
spying
spying
cyber spying
domestic spying
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1117987534_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8f7763c9d93d2f75b6ac65ab0ebf9f90.jpg
"On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the President signed into law: H.R. 7888, the ‘Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act,’ which extends and modifies Title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act relating to foreign intelligence gathering," the statement read. The White House applauded the Senate for passing the legislation shortly before it was due to lapse at midnight, describing it as "one of the United States’ most vital intelligence collection tools." The intelligence act, which allows the US government to spy on communications of non-US citizens outside the US, cleared the House of Representatives last week, but it was held up in the Senate by divisions over whether communications of Americans involved in exchanges with non-Americans should continue to be collected without authorization.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-senate-backs-extension-of-fisa-bill-for-spying-on-foreigners-abroad---sullivan-1118029357.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1117987534_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f836b6383f422eccda3f118feec8d39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hr 7888, reforming intelligence and securing america act, risa, what is risa act, us spying on foreigners, fisa bill for spying on foreigners abroad, us intelligence
hr 7888, reforming intelligence and securing america act, risa, what is risa act, us spying on foreigners, fisa bill for spying on foreigners abroad, us intelligence

Biden Renews US Surveillance Law That Allows Spying on Foreigners Abroad

21:12 GMT 20.04.2024
© AP Photo / Mark LennihanSecurity cameras are mounted on the side of a building overlooking an intersection in midtown Manhattan, Wednesday, July 31, 2013 in New York. In the background is a billboard of a human eye
Security cameras are mounted on the side of a building overlooking an intersection in midtown Manhattan, Wednesday, July 31, 2013 in New York. In the background is a billboard of a human eye - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2024
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden signed a bill on Saturday that extends authorization of a key US foreign surveillance program for another two years, the White House said.
"On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the President signed into law: H.R. 7888, the ‘Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act,’ which extends and modifies Title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act relating to foreign intelligence gathering," the statement read.
The White House applauded the Senate for passing the legislation shortly before it was due to lapse at midnight, describing it as "one of the United States’ most vital intelligence collection tools."
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2024
World
US Senate Backs Extension of FISA Bill for Spying on Foreigners Abroad - Sullivan
12:58 GMT
The intelligence act, which allows the US government to spy on communications of non-US citizens outside the US, cleared the House of Representatives last week, but it was held up in the Senate by divisions over whether communications of Americans involved in exchanges with non-Americans should continue to be collected without authorization.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала