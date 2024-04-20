Critical Vote for Ukraine, Israel Funding Approaches as Congress Remains at Odds

International
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of topics around the globe, including Congress divided over aid funding to Israel and Ukraine.
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of topics around the globe, including Congress divided over aid funding to Israel and Ukraine.
RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joins The Final Countdown in the first hour to discuss Congress remaining at odds over a critical vote for Israel and Ukraine funding.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle joins the show to discuss the latest out of the Trump hush money trial.Political cartoonist Scott Stantis weighs in on the NYPD arresting over 100 pro-Palestine protesters at Columbia University.The show wraps up with Former Chief of Staff for Israeli PM Netanyahu Aviv Bushinsky, who shares his perspective on reports of Israeli strikes inside Iran.
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of topics around the globe, including Congress divided over aid funding to Israel and Ukraine.
RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joins The Final Countdown in the first hour to discuss Congress remaining at odds over a critical vote for Israel and Ukraine funding.
Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle joins the show to discuss the latest out of the Trump hush money trial.
Political cartoonist Scott Stantis weighs in on the NYPD arresting over 100 pro-Palestine protesters at Columbia University.
The show wraps up with Former Chief of Staff for Israeli PM Netanyahu Aviv Bushinsky, who shares his perspective on reports of Israeli strikes inside Iran.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
