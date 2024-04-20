https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/explosion-occurred-at-military-base-in-iraq-1118022788.html
"An explosion, the nature and causes of which are still unclear, occurred at the Kalsu military base in the north of Babil province," the source said.According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, one person was killed and two others injured in the blast.The US-led Coalition said in a statement that it did not participate in a strike on locations in Jurf Al Sakhar, Iraq, but is continuing to monitor reports of the attack.
MOSCOW, April 20 (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred at the Kalsu military base south of Baghdad in the Iraqi province of Babil, an Iraqi security service source told Sputnik.
“An explosion, the nature and causes of which are still unclear, occurred at the Kalsu military base in the north of Babil province,” the source said.
According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, one person was killed and two others injured in the blast.
The US-led Coalition said in a statement that it did not participate in a strike on locations in Jurf Al Sakhar, Iraq, but is continuing to monitor reports of the attack.
"Coalition Forces did not participate or strike locations in Iraq. We are monitoring reports of an incident in Jurf Al Sakhar and remain prepared to support our Iraqi partners," the Coalition said in a statement.