Explosion Occurred at Military Base in Iraq
Explosion Occurred at Military Base in Iraq
An explosion occurred at the Kalsu military base south of Baghdad in the Iraqi province of Babil, an Iraqi security service source told Sputnik.
"An explosion, the nature and causes of which are still unclear, occurred at the Kalsu military base in the north of Babil province," the source said.According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, one person was killed and two others injured in the blast.The US-led Coalition said in a statement that it did not participate in a strike on locations in Jurf Al Sakhar, Iraq, but is continuing to monitor reports of the attack.
Explosion Occurred at Military Base in Iraq

01:26 GMT 20.04.2024
© SABAH ARARA picture taken on November 7, 2021 shows government buildings inside Baghdad's Green Zone across the Tigris River, following an overnight drone attack on the residence of Iraq's prime minister inside the zone
A picture taken on November 7, 2021 shows government buildings inside Baghdad's Green Zone across the Tigris River, following an overnight drone attack on the residence of Iraq's prime minister inside the zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2024
© SABAH ARAR
An explosion occurred at the Kalsu military base south of Baghdad in the Iraqi province of Babil, an Iraqi security service source told Sputnik.
An explosion, the nature and causes of which are still unclear, occurred at the Kalsu military base in the north of Babil province,” the source said.
According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, one person was killed and two others injured in the blast.
Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria on November 22, 2017.
Analysis
US Has 'Overstayed' Its 'Effectiveness' in Middle East
2 February, 01:49 GMT
The US-led Coalition said in a statement that it did not participate in a strike on locations in Jurf Al Sakhar, Iraq, but is continuing to monitor reports of the attack.
"Coalition Forces did not participate or strike locations in Iraq. We are monitoring reports of an incident in Jurf Al Sakhar and remain prepared to support our Iraqi partners," the Coalition said in a statement.
