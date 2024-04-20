https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/israel-fans-iran-flames-trump-jury-chosen-arsenic-in-new-mexico-water-1118021349.html

Israel Fans Iran Flames, Trump Jury Chosen, Arsenic in New Mexico Water

Amid escalating tensions, reports of Israeli drone operations fuel fears of greater regional turmoil.

Scholar, educator and journalist KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent remarks on the conflict in Ukraine and on Russia’s relationship with China. He also breaks down the dangers of Washington’s rush to decouple from China, how the career of NPR’s new CEO reflects the purpose of the organization she now helms, and the government of Chad threatening to kick out US troops.Scientist, professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology Guy McPherson discusses how a small city in New Mexico came to be poisoned by arsenic in their tap water, why American regulatory agencies seem to be so useless, and how state and national governments continue to dodge responsibility.Activist, former educator, host of the Sabby Sabs podcast Sabrina Salvati discusses why New York authorities only become concerned about former President Donald Trump’s business dealings after he became a political force, how divided Congressional Republicans have become, the crackdown on protesters at Columbia University, how to understand big union endorsements in the 2024 race, RFK Jr.’s staying power as a thorn in both major parties’ sides, how serious the potential for voter fraud actually is, and the bizarre turn in the corruption investigation into Senator Bob Menendez.Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carillo discusses last night's reported drone operation allegedly carried out by Israel on Isfahan in Iran, whether Iran is compelled to retaliate, the role of Hezbollah within the conflict centered around Gaza, and why we keep hearing predictions that Saudi Arabia will normalize relations with Israel in the near future.The Misfits also discuss a Tesla recall, panda diplomacy, and a self-immolation at the Trump criminal trial.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

