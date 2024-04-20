https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/transnistrias-top-diplomat-urges-support-as-economy-crumbles-under-chisinaus-pressure-1118026008.html

Transnistria's Top Diplomat Urges Support as Economy Crumbles Under Chisinau's Pressure

Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria needs support now more than ever under conditions of economic pressure from Moldova, whose aim appears to be destroying the region's industrial and economic capacity, Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev told Sputnik.

"In conditions when Moldova seeks to destroy the industrial and economic basis of our state, provokes impoverishment of the population and social instability, Transnistria needs support more than ever before," Ignatiev said. Since April 1, Transnistria's largest machine-building enterprise, the Elektromash plant, has been on a forced shutdown, leaving some 600 workers without livelihood, Ignatiev said, calling it a "tragedy." On January 1, Chisinau canceled the privileges granted to Transnistrian enterprises in paying customs duties. Transnistria perceived this as economic pressure and responded by canceling the preferential regime for Moldovan farmers who own land in the Dubasari district. At the same time, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has assured the Transnistrian authorities that it would adhere to strictly peaceful methods of resolving the conflict between Transnistria and Moldova, the official noted. Now not only Transnistria, but also other participants in the traditional international format face the task of bringing Moldova back to normal work at the negotiating table, Ignatiev added. Meanwhile, statements by Moldovan officials about the deadlock in negotiations with Transnistria are short-sighted and destructive, Ignatiev noted. On April 4, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian said talks with Tiraspol were deadlocked, so Chisinau moved to making independent decisions, actually leaving the negotiation format. The talks on the Transnistrian settlement in the "5+2" format involve Chisinau and Tiraspol as parties to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) as mediators, and the European Union and the United States as observers. The last round of talks in this format took place in Bratislava on October 9-10, 2019. Transnistria, 60% of whose population are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to resolve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory virtually outside of Chisinau's control.

