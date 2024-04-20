https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-blocks-bid-for-palestinian-statehood-despite-unanimous-unsc-support-1118022375.html

US Blocks Bid for Palestinian Statehood Despite Unanimous UNSC Support

US Blocks Bid for Palestinian Statehood Despite Unanimous UNSC Support

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the U.S. delegation's decision to veto the recognition of Palestinian statehood at the UN Security Council.

2024-04-20T04:01+0000

2024-04-20T04:01+0000

2024-04-20T09:15+0000

the backstory

palestine

israel

us

unsc

ukraine

china

gop

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118022506_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2d2a7b1c5e33ae27d22d5b164c4e9dd7.png

U.S. Blocks Bid for Palestinian Statehood Despite Unanimous UNSC Support Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the U.S. delegation's decision to veto the recognition of Palestinian statehood at the UN Security Council.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to political analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon about the House's planned vote on the foreign funding bills amid a disagreement between GOP representatives over the Ukraine aid.Then Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the alleged Israeli strikes on Iran, along with the latest from Ukraine.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to author, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the trade war between the US and China, as the two nations trade sanctions.Lastly, independent journalist Sam Husseini joins The Backstory to discuss the US' decision to veto the UN Security Council resolution to recognize Palestinian statehood.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

palestine

israel

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

us block palestin un bid, us aid to ukraine, ukraina aid bill, gop, us-china trade war