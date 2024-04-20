https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-blocks-bid-for-palestinian-statehood-despite-unanimous-unsc-support-1118022375.html
US Blocks Bid for Palestinian Statehood Despite Unanimous UNSC Support
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the U.S. delegation's decision to veto the recognition of Palestinian statehood at the UN Security Council.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to political analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon about the House's planned vote on the foreign funding bills amid a disagreement between GOP representatives over the Ukraine aid.Then Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the alleged Israeli strikes on Iran, along with the latest from Ukraine.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to author, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the trade war between the US and China, as the two nations trade sanctions.Lastly, independent journalist Sam Husseini joins The Backstory to discuss the US' decision to veto the UN Security Council resolution to recognize Palestinian statehood.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to political analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon about the House's planned vote on the foreign funding bills amid a disagreement between GOP representatives over the Ukraine aid.
Then Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the alleged Israeli strikes on Iran, along with the latest from Ukraine.
In the final hour, Rachel spoke to author, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the trade war between the US and China, as the two nations trade sanctions.
Lastly, independent journalist Sam Husseini joins The Backstory to discuss the US' decision to veto the UN Security Council resolution to recognize Palestinian statehood.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
