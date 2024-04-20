https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-mulls-posting-more-military-advisers-to-kiev-embassy---pentagon-1118035051.html
US Mulls Posting More Military Advisers to Kiev Embassy - Pentagon
US Mulls Posting More Military Advisers to Kiev Embassy - Pentagon
Sputnik International
The United States is considering sending more military advisers to the US Embassy in Kiev, the US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said.
2024-04-20T23:16+0000
2024-04-20T23:16+0000
2024-04-20T23:16+0000
world
us
us embassy
us department of defense (dod)
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095037482_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_826175708a0043052b97713d802e9984.jpg
"Throughout this conflict, the DOD has reviewed and adjusted our presence in-country, as security conditions have evolved. Currently, we are considering sending several additional advisers to augment the Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) at the Embassy," he told Politico. The Pentagon spokesperson added that the office performed advisory and non-combat support missions despite being staffed exclusively with Department of Defense personnel.The number of US advisers to be sent to Ukraine could be up to 60, Politico reported, citing two US officials.Advisers will support logistics and oversee the weapons Washington is sending to Kiev, as well as assist the Ukrainian military in maintaining the weapons, US officials said.Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has consistently warned against continued military aid to Kiev, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095037482_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27d969560fc38eceb3dde28236e2cdbb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us military advisers in ukraine, how many us military advisers are in ukraine, us embassy in kiev, us department of defense personnel in ukraine, patrick ryder ukraine military assist
us military advisers in ukraine, how many us military advisers are in ukraine, us embassy in kiev, us department of defense personnel in ukraine, patrick ryder ukraine military assist
US Mulls Posting More Military Advisers to Kiev Embassy - Pentagon
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United States is considering sending more military advisers to the US Embassy in Kiev, the US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said.
"Throughout this conflict, the DOD has reviewed and adjusted our presence in-country, as security conditions have evolved. Currently, we are considering sending several additional advisers to augment the Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) at the Embassy," he told Politico.
The Pentagon spokesperson added that the office performed advisory and non-combat support missions despite being staffed exclusively with Department of Defense personnel.
The number of US advisers to be sent to Ukraine could be up to 60, Politico reported, citing two US officials.
Advisers will support logistics and oversee the weapons Washington is sending to Kiev, as well as assist the Ukrainian military in maintaining the weapons, US officials said.
"The US is getting more and more personally involved in this [Ukrainian] conflict. They are getting involved, it's an obvious thing. And let no one say that they have nothing to do with it. We believe that they do," Russian President Vladimir Putin noted earlier.
Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has consistently warned against continued military aid to Kiev, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.