https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-mulls-posting-more-military-advisers-to-kiev-embassy---pentagon-1118035051.html

US Mulls Posting More Military Advisers to Kiev Embassy - Pentagon

US Mulls Posting More Military Advisers to Kiev Embassy - Pentagon

Sputnik International

The United States is considering sending more military advisers to the US Embassy in Kiev, the US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

2024-04-20T23:16+0000

2024-04-20T23:16+0000

2024-04-20T23:16+0000

world

us

us embassy

us department of defense (dod)

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095037482_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_826175708a0043052b97713d802e9984.jpg

"Throughout this conflict, the DOD has reviewed and adjusted our presence in-country, as security conditions have evolved. Currently, we are considering sending several additional advisers to augment the Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) at the Embassy," he told Politico. The Pentagon spokesperson added that the office performed advisory and non-combat support missions despite being staffed exclusively with Department of Defense personnel.The number of US advisers to be sent to Ukraine could be up to 60, Politico reported, citing two US officials.Advisers will support logistics and oversee the weapons Washington is sending to Kiev, as well as assist the Ukrainian military in maintaining the weapons, US officials said.Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has consistently warned against continued military aid to Kiev, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military advisers in ukraine, how many us military advisers are in ukraine, us embassy in kiev, us department of defense personnel in ukraine, patrick ryder ukraine military assist