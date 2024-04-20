https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/watch-nona-s-mortar-system-destroy-ukrainian-observation-post-1118029179.html
Watch Nona-S Mortar System Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post
Watch Nona-S Mortar System Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Nona-S self-propelled mortar crew destroying a Ukrainian observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River.According to the ministry, a Ukrainian nationalist observation post was discovered during reconnaissance and search operations. The Black Sea Fleet Nona-S crew hit the fortification with direct fire, destroying the Ukrainian fighters stationed there.
Russia’s Nona-S self-propelled mortar is a versatile and mobile artillery system that was widely used during the Soviet era. It is primarily designed for providing fire support to infantry units and engaging lightly armored targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Nona-S self-propelled mortar crew destroying a Ukrainian observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
According to the ministry, a Ukrainian nationalist observation post was discovered during reconnaissance and search operations. The Black Sea Fleet Nona-S crew hit the fortification with direct fire, destroying the Ukrainian fighters stationed there.