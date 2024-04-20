https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/watch-nona-s-mortar-system-destroy-ukrainian-observation-post-1118029179.html

Watch Nona-S Mortar System Destroy Ukrainian Observation Post

Russia’s Nona-S self-propelled mortar is a versatile and mobile artillery system that was widely used during the Soviet era. It is primarily designed for... 20.04.2024, Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Nona-S self-propelled mortar crew destroying a Ukrainian observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River.According to the ministry, a Ukrainian nationalist observation post was discovered during reconnaissance and search operations. The Black Sea Fleet Nona-S crew hit the fortification with direct fire, destroying the Ukrainian fighters stationed there.

