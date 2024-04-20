https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/weekly-news-wrap-up-iran-shoots-down-israeli-drones-neocons-plotting-against-zelensky-1118020945.html
Weekly News Wrap-Up: Iran Shoots Down Israeli Drones; Neocons Plotting Against Zelensky
Iran is indicating that it will not respond to a symbolic attack by Israel involving a few drones.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118020783_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e8619de72c1e5922bac53be5af2a659c.png
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss alleged Israel's attack on Iran with a few drones.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss evidence that the West may be plotting to eliminate the current leader of the Kiev regime.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the fight in Congress over aid to Ukraine and Israel as the US masses suffer economic pains.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss reportedly Israel's drone attack on Iran, US imperial censorship, and Julian Assange.Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, and Ajamu Baraka, 2016 VP candidate for the Green Party, join us to discuss dynamics in the Middle East and US imperialism in Africa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
Weekly News Wrap-Up: Iran Shoots Down Israeli Drones; Neocons Plotting Against Zelensky
04:04 GMT 20.04.2024 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 20.04.2024)
Iran is indicating that it will not respond to a symbolic attack by Israel involving a few drones.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss alleged Israel's attack on Iran with a few drones.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss evidence that the West may be plotting to eliminate the current leader of the Kiev regime.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the fight in Congress over aid to Ukraine and Israel as the US masses suffer economic pains.
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net
, and Steve Poikonen
, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss reportedly Israel's drone attack on Iran, US imperial censorship, and Julian Assange.
Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, and Ajamu Baraka, 2016 VP candidate for the Green Party, join us to discuss dynamics in the Middle East and US imperialism in Africa.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
