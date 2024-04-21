https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/crumbs-from-masters-table-ukrainian-mp-calls-new-aid-gift-to-us-military-industrial-complex-1118039951.html

'Crumbs From Master's Table': Ukrainian MP Calls New Aid Gift to US Military-Industrial Complex

'Crumbs From Master's Table': Ukrainian MP Calls New Aid Gift to US Military-Industrial Complex

Sputnik International

The House of Representatives voted Saturday to approve $95 billion in new foreign aid, including close to $61 billion for Ukraine. The legislation, coming after six months of delays amid a congressional battle over US border security, has met with high praise from senior Ukrainian officials. But not everyone in Kiev is equally thrilled.

2024-04-21T11:52+0000

2024-04-21T11:52+0000

2024-04-21T12:15+0000

world

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

kiev

rada

european union (eu)

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116952442_0:156:3077:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_300d693a116298b9f9556a49def76b32.jpg

The $61 billion in new assistance which made its way through the House is just a drop in the bucket compared to Kiev’s needs, and the majority of the funds will go to the US military-industrial complex, Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksandr Dubinsky has suggested.“Officials from the presidential administration happily ran to the Internet to tell everyone that now they are saved: the American aid package will not allow Putin to quickly win, the tension over the ‘May issue’ [questions over Volodymyr Zelensky’s legitimacy as president after the cancellation of elections, ed.] will subside, money will flow into the budget, new weapons will arrive, and so on and so forth. But most importantly, this package means that Trump has been dumped, and their beloved Joe [Biden] is back in the saddle. All of this, as usual, is a lie,” the Rada lawmaker wrote in a Telegram post, proceeding to explain why.Firstly, regarding money promised for the stabilization of the budget, yes, Kiev will receive it – in the amount of $7.8 billion. This money, Dubinsky pointed out, cannot be spent on pensions and social benefits, but will be reserved for the salaries of bureaucrats and public sector employees.Secondly, regarding the idea that Ukraine will get a lot of new weapons, Dubinsky noted that this may be true, but the point of the project lies elsewhere.As for the idea that the new US "aid" package targets former US President Donald Trump, that’s also “complete nonsense,” the lawmaker believes, pointing out that the new assistance is credit, giving Washington new powers beyond even the European Union to “control the Ukrainian government through greater dependence.”“At the same time, the go-ahead from Trump to [House Speaker Mike] Johnson to put the aid package to a vote means the Trump campaign has come to an understanding with donors from the American military-industrial complex. Elections are coming up and candidates are fundraising,” Dubinsky suggested.Dubinsky is a former member of Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party who became an independent in 2021. He is one of the few lawmakers in today’s Ukrainian parliament finding the fortitude to criticize the government. Ukraine has been on a course toward authoritarianism since the 2014 US and EU-backed coup, with authorities banning several major parties and arresting opposition politicians on trumped-up charges of sedition and treason.The US Treasury slapped sanctions on Dubinsky in early 2021, accusing him of being part of a "Russia-linked foreign influence network" in the wake of the release of damning audio recordings by a fellow lawmaker detailing Joe Biden's alleged pay-to-play corruption schemes in Ukraine while serving as former POTUS Barack Obama's vice president. Dubinsky was expelled from the Servant of the People parliamentary fraction and expelled from the party shortly after. In 2023, he was placed under investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine, and arrested on charges of treason and suspicion of running an operation to get Ukrainian men of fighting age out of the country. He was placed in a pre-trial detention center in November, where he was attacked. His arrest has been extended since then. The lawmaker has called the case against him a politically motivated fabrication.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/as-europe-baulks-at-confiscating-russias-assets-outlook-for-ukraine-funding-challenging--1118038032.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/jackpot-for-arms-contractors-pain-for-ukraine-who-gets-what-from-congress-61-bln-bag-of-goodies-1118031921.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/ex-ukrainian-prosecutor-sacked-for-sniffing-out-biden-corruption-breaks-silence-1112912983.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will us aid save ukraine, is us aid enough to help ukraine, what does ukraine think about us aid