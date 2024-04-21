https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/freedom-flotilla-with-aid-to-gaza-continues-to-prepare-for-departure--foundation-1118047213.html

Freedom Flotilla With Aid to Gaza Continues to Prepare for Departure – Foundation

Organizers of the new Freedom Flotilla with humanitarian shipment for the Gaza Strip continue preparations for its upcoming departure despite reports of talks between Turkiye and Israel to change the route.

On Sunday, Israeli news portal Ynet reported that Israeli and Turkish authorities were allegedly discussing sending the Freedom Flotilla to the Gaza Strip via Egypt to prevent a repeat of the events of 2010, when Israeli commandos intercepted a ship of the flotilla after it tried to breach the Gaza blockade, which resulted in deaths of 10 Turkish nationals. The flotilla is scheduled to depart after April 24, IHH added. The foundation previously did not rule out possible problems with the flotilla's attempts to reach Gaza, but added that there would be no security on the ships. Activists from some 60 countries, as well as journalists, will take part in the trip. Israel might stop the activists in international waters and arrest everybody on the boats or it might allow the passage, co-founder of the peace group CODEPINK Medea Benjamin had earlier told Sputnik.The Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition was established in 2010 by the Free Gaza Movement and the Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (IHH). The coalition aims to support the Palestinian people and deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by breaking the Israeli blockade of the enclave.

