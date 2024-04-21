https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/hamas-politburo-chief-says-wants-to-see-russia-among-security-guarantors-for-gaza-strip-1118038663.html

Hamas Politburo Chief Says Wants to See Russia Among Security Guarantors for Gaza Strip

Hamas Politburo Chief Says Wants to See Russia Among Security Guarantors for Gaza Strip

Sputnik International

Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the political office of the Palestinian movement Hamas, said on Sunday he would like to see Russia, along with Egypt, Turkey and Qatar, among the guarantors of security for the Gaza Strip.

2024-04-21T08:17+0000

2024-04-21T08:17+0000

2024-04-21T08:17+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

ismail haniyeh

israel

gaza strip

qatar

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117826737_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4f23cc1a2b30815c328214254ed65e85.jpg

In early February, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported that Ankara was ready to be a security guarantor for Palestine through its military presence in the region. Hamas would also like to see the United States among the guarantors, however, Israel stands strongly against it, the politician added. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza. On April 7, a new round of the Israeli-Hamas talks started in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The ceasefire proposal made at the talks provided for the release of 40 Israeli hostages in exchange for 900 Palestinian prisoners as a part of a three-stage plan adopted by international mediators. Hamas largely rejected the proposal, saying it would present its own plan for a permanent end to the conflict in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/israel-hamas-talks-on-ceasefire-hostage-deal-on-brink-of-collapse---reports-1118025892.html

palestine

israel

gaza strip

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hamas politburo chief, ismail haniyeh, palestinian movement hamas