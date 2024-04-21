https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/iraq-turkey-to-sign-over-20-agreements-during-erdogans-visit-to-baghdad--govt-1118046958.html

Iraq, Turkey to Sign Over 20 Agreements During Erdogan’s Visit to Baghdad – Gov’t

Iraq, Turkey to Sign Over 20 Agreements During Erdogan’s Visit to Baghdad – Gov’t

Sputnik International

Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to sign over 20 agreements during Erdogan’s visit to Iraq, Iraqi government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi said.

2024-04-21T22:14+0000

2024-04-21T22:14+0000

2024-04-21T22:14+0000

world

turkiye

iraq

baghdad

recep tayyip erdogan

mohammed shia al sudani

kurdistan workers' party (pkk)

hurriyet

economic cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d6776fbd1e77037f87f3f7938d5d744f.jpg

"We will have signed an important strategic agreement related to water resources, water scarcity crisis, water investments ... In total more than 20 memorandums of understanding will be signed," Al-Awadi said.The leaders will also discuss security issues, in particular the presence of Turkish forces in Iraq and the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Iraqi territory, he added. On Sunday, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported that Ankara and Baghdad were expected to finalize an agreement on a joint operations center to fight the PKK and agree upon the creation of a security zone along the Turkish-Iraqi border during Erdogan’s visit.

turkiye

iraq

baghdad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iraqi pm mohammed shia al sudani, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, iraq turkey cooperations, iraq turkey relations, erdogan visit to iraq, erdogan visit to iraq when, iraq turkey agreements