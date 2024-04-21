https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/iraq-turkey-to-sign-over-20-agreements-during-erdogans-visit-to-baghdad--govt-1118046958.html
Iraq, Turkey to Sign Over 20 Agreements During Erdogan’s Visit to Baghdad – Gov’t
Iraq, Turkey to Sign Over 20 Agreements During Erdogan’s Visit to Baghdad – Gov’t
Sputnik International
Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to sign over 20 agreements during Erdogan’s visit to Iraq, Iraqi government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi said.
2024-04-21T22:14+0000
2024-04-21T22:14+0000
2024-04-21T22:14+0000
world
turkiye
iraq
baghdad
recep tayyip erdogan
mohammed shia al sudani
kurdistan workers' party (pkk)
hurriyet
economic cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d6776fbd1e77037f87f3f7938d5d744f.jpg
"We will have signed an important strategic agreement related to water resources, water scarcity crisis, water investments ... In total more than 20 memorandums of understanding will be signed," Al-Awadi said.The leaders will also discuss security issues, in particular the presence of Turkish forces in Iraq and the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Iraqi territory, he added. On Sunday, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported that Ankara and Baghdad were expected to finalize an agreement on a joint operations center to fight the PKK and agree upon the creation of a security zone along the Turkish-Iraqi border during Erdogan’s visit.
turkiye
iraq
baghdad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_71:0:2800:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b10135845c0e1ebc2291bc0b65bdc2d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iraqi pm mohammed shia al sudani, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, iraq turkey cooperations, iraq turkey relations, erdogan visit to iraq, erdogan visit to iraq when, iraq turkey agreements
iraqi pm mohammed shia al sudani, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, iraq turkey cooperations, iraq turkey relations, erdogan visit to iraq, erdogan visit to iraq when, iraq turkey agreements
Iraq, Turkey to Sign Over 20 Agreements During Erdogan’s Visit to Baghdad – Gov’t
BAGHDAD, (Sputnik) - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to sign over 20 agreements during Erdogan’s visit to Iraq on Monday, Iraqi government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi told Sputnik.
"We will have signed an important strategic agreement related to water resources, water scarcity crisis, water investments ... In total more than 20 memorandums of understanding will be signed," Al-Awadi said.
The leaders will also discuss security issues, in particular the presence of Turkish forces in Iraq and the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Iraqi territory, he added.
On Sunday, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported that Ankara and Baghdad were expected to finalize an agreement on a joint operations center to fight the PKK and agree upon the creation of a security zone along the Turkish-Iraqi border during Erdogan’s visit.