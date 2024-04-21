https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/neocon-dem-plays-russia-card-accuses-fellow-reps-of-emboldening-moscow-by-trying-to-oust-johnson-1118045171.html

Neocon Dem Plays Russia Card, Accuses Fellow Reps of ‘Emboldening’ Moscow by Trying to Oust Johnson

A group of conservative Republican lawmakers furious over GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson’s willingness to cooperate with neocons demanding additional US support for foreign forever wars joined forces to push for the speaker’s resignation ahead of a vote Saturday to approve $95 billion in additional US assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz went on TV on Sunday to accuse his fellow House lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie and Paul Gosar of acting in the interests of America’s adversaries by trying to remove House Speaker Johnson from his seat.“She’s not a serious legislator, quite frankly,” Moskowitz said of Greene. “That’s why I think the way we’ve been treating her now is she is Putin’s special envoy to Congress. The idea that she would criticize anybody else that somehow we’re not respecting America – the way you disrespect America is not by [sic] standing by our allies, not strengthening us,” the lawmaker added, referring to Greene’s comments on the House floor bashing Democrats and some of her fellow Republicans for supporting new foreign adventurism while ignoring ordinary Americans’ concerns at home.Greene appeared on a separate Fox News segment Sunday, reiterating her call on Johnson to quit.Greene has since been joined by Representative Massie of Kentucky and Representative Gosar of Arizona in her bid to boot Johnson from office. But after Saturday’s passage of nearly $100 billion in new assistance to US allies and clients abroad, some Democrats, including members of the party’s so-called progressive wing like Ro Khanna, have indicated that they would vote to keep Johnson at the helm if pressed.“He did the right thing here and he deserves to keep his job to the end of this term,” Khanna told ABC’s This Week on Sunday.Gosar blasted House Democrats and Republicans who voted for new aid to Ukraine, telling Sputnik on Sunday that Congress seems more eager to “waste” taxpayer money by sending it to a “corrupt” country abroad than to help solve issues ordinary Americans care about, like inflation, illegal immigration, energy costs, dilapidated infrastructure, a $34 trillion debt and a homelessness crisis among vets.“To say that I’m very unhappy that these politicians seem to want to help every single country except America is an understatement. I am beyond angry. It’s long past time we put America first,” Gosar said.The House foreign aid package will now advance to the House, which expects to vote on it as early as Tuesday, after which it will end up on President Biden’s desk for signature. Virginia Senator Mark Warner told Face the Nation on Sunday that if all goes to plan, the US could resume arms deliveries to Ukraine by the end of the week.

