One Dead, 7 Missing in Japan's 2 Military Helicopters Crash During Drills – Reports
One Dead, 7 Missing in Japan's 2 Military Helicopters Crash During Drills – Reports
Sputnik International
One person has died and seven are missing after the crash of two military helicopters in Japan, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara.
The likely cause of the crash was a collision between two SH-60K helicopters, each carrying four crew members, during nighttime anti-submarine exercises in an area east of Tori-shima Island in the Pacific, Kihara told reporters. The military has already found what is believed to be helicopter debris during a post-accident search, he said, adding that the cause of the accident was still unknown. Earlier, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that that the SH-60K helicopter stopped communicating in the area of Tori-shima Island near the Izu Island chain, a minute later the helicopter sent a distress signal. About half an hour later, another similar helicopter stopped communicating from the same area, the ministry said.
japan
One Dead, 7 Missing in Japan's 2 Military Helicopters Crash During Drills – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person has died and seven are missing after the crash of two military helicopters in Japan, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara.
The likely cause of the crash was a collision between two SH-60K helicopters, each carrying four crew members, during nighttime anti-submarine exercises in an area east of Tori-shima Island in the Pacific, Kihara told reporters.
The military has already found what is believed to be helicopter debris during a post-accident search, he said, adding that the cause of the accident was still unknown.
Earlier, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that that the SH-60K helicopter stopped communicating in the area of Tori-shima Island near the Izu Island chain, a minute later the helicopter sent a distress signal.
About half an hour later, another similar helicopter stopped communicating from the same area, the ministry said.
