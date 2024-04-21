https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/one-dead-7-missing-in-japans-2-military-helicopters-crash-during-drills--reports-1118036638.html

One Dead, 7 Missing in Japan's 2 Military Helicopters Crash During Drills – Reports

One Dead, 7 Missing in Japan's 2 Military Helicopters Crash During Drills – Reports

Sputnik International

One person has died and seven are missing after the crash of two military helicopters in Japan, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara.

2024-04-21T04:26+0000

2024-04-21T04:26+0000

2024-04-21T04:26+0000

asia

japan

japanese defense ministry

drills

helicopter crash

sikorsky sh-60 seahawk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107747/17/1077471773_0:78:1025:654_1920x0_80_0_0_ac627f8e0d06ff5d75c4a61a77677739.jpg

The likely cause of the crash was a collision between two SH-60K helicopters, each carrying four crew members, during nighttime anti-submarine exercises in an area east of Tori-shima Island in the Pacific, Kihara told reporters. The military has already found what is believed to be helicopter debris during a post-accident search, he said, adding that the cause of the accident was still unknown. Earlier, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that that the SH-60K helicopter stopped communicating in the area of Tori-shima Island near the Izu Island chain, a minute later the helicopter sent a distress signal. About half an hour later, another similar helicopter stopped communicating from the same area, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/trying-for-third-front-us-korea-and-japan-hold-unprecedented-three-way-aerial-drill-1114403327.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military helicopter, rash of two military helicopters in japan, japanese defense minister minoru kihara