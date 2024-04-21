International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
An artilleryman from the group of troops guarding the Russian border with the call sign "Mario" named the main target he and his comrades managed to destroy during the special military operation as a US-made M777 howitzer that was firing at civilians in Belgorod.
An artilleryman from among the troops guarding the Russian border, going by the call sign “Mario,” has named the most significant target he and his comrades managed to destroy during the special military operation, saying it was a US-made M777 howitzer that was firing at civilians in Belgorod.Russia's Belgorod Region, bordering Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkov regions, has been targeted repeatedly by the Ukrainian military, including in drone attacks.
Russian artillerymen play a crucial role in military operations by providing long-range fire support, targeting enemy positions, and offering direct support to ground troops.
An artilleryman from among the troops guarding the Russian border, going by the call sign “Mario,” has named the most significant target he and his comrades managed to destroy during the special military operation, saying it was a US-made M777 howitzer that was firing at civilians in Belgorod.
Russia's Belgorod Region, bordering Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkov regions, has been targeted repeatedly by the Ukrainian military, including in drone attacks.
