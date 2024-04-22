https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/germanys-scholz-thanks-norway-for-providing-gas-to-country-after-cutting-ties-with-russia-1118048339.html

Germany's Scholz Thanks Norway for Providing Gas to Country After Cutting Ties With Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has thanked Norway for providing gas to the country instead of Russia, adding that Oslo became Berlin's largest gas supplier.

Scholz attended the opening ceremony of the Hanover Fair on Sunday. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store also attended the event. In order to remain Germany's largest gas supplier, Norway is currently developing additional gas deposits, the chancellor said.Scholz also claimed that the era of fossil fuels is coming to an end, which means changing industrial processes.Germany, along with several other European countries, decided to reduce its energy dependence on Russia after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Halting the flow of Russian gas to Europe led to a spike in energy prices and shortages, forcing countries to look for alternatives, which also included the United States and its liquefied natural gas exports.

