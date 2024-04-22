https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/hezbollah-downs-israeli-drone-over-southern-lebanon-1118047959.html

Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone Over Southern Lebanon

Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone Over Southern Lebanon

Sputnik International

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Sunday it had shot down an Israeli drone over the country's south and the IDF later confirmed that its drone had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

2024-04-22T03:06+0000

2024-04-22T03:06+0000

2024-04-22T03:06+0000

military

israel

lebanon

israel defense forces (idf)

hezbollah

drone

drone usage

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114289252_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab2f846ae543ab0a488289c347425c20.jpg

"Islamic resistance fighters shot down an enemy drone over the Al Aishiyeh area in southern Lebanon at 10:50 p.m. [19:50 GMT] on Sunday," the statement read. Hezbollah identified the drone as a Hermes 450, which is a multi-role combat drone produced by Haifa-based Elbit Systems. It is designed for reconnaissance and surveillance missions. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed that its drone had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Lebanon. The Israeli military also said that it would continue to operate in Lebanese airspace to "protect the state of Israel." Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging airstrikes regularly since October 2023, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel launched military operations in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 attack by Palestinian movement Hamas.

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanese armed group hezbollah, hezbollah shot down an israeli drone, idf loses in lebanon, hezbollah drone anti drone equipment