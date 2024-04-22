https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/hezbollah-downs-israeli-drone-over-southern-lebanon-1118047959.html
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone Over Southern Lebanon
Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Sunday it had shot down an Israeli drone over the country's south and the IDF later confirmed that its drone had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile.
"Islamic resistance fighters shot down an enemy drone over the Al Aishiyeh area in southern Lebanon at 10:50 p.m. [19:50 GMT] on Sunday," the statement read. Hezbollah identified the drone as a Hermes 450, which is a multi-role combat drone produced by Haifa-based Elbit Systems. It is designed for reconnaissance and surveillance missions. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed that its drone had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Lebanon. The Israeli military also said that it would continue to operate in Lebanese airspace to "protect the state of Israel." Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging airstrikes regularly since October 2023, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel launched military operations in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 attack by Palestinian movement Hamas.
"Islamic resistance fighters shot down an enemy drone over the Al Aishiyeh area in southern Lebanon at 10:50 p.m. [19:50 GMT] on Sunday," the statement read.
Hezbollah identified the drone as a Hermes 450, which is a multi-role combat drone produced by Haifa-based Elbit Systems. It is designed for reconnaissance and surveillance missions.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed that its drone had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Lebanon.
"IAF [Israeli air force] fighter jets struck the launch site from which the missile was fired," the IDF added in a statement on Telegram.
The Israeli military also said that it would continue to operate in Lebanese airspace to "protect the state of Israel."
Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging airstrikes regularly since October 2023, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel launched military operations in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 attack by Palestinian movement Hamas.