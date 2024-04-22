Photos: Chinese Navy Celebrates 75th Anniversary

The 75th anniversary of the Chinese Navy will be celebrated on April 23 with a series of events across the country. Over the decades, the People’s Liberation Army Navy has evolved into a strategic force consisting of five branches of service, possessing both nuclear and conventional weapons.PLAN has undergone significant growth and modernization to become one of the largest and most technologically advanced navies in the world. This transformation reflects China's increasing focus on maritime security.Take a look at the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy in Sputnik's gallery:
The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is the naval warfare branch of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, responsible for safeguarding China's waters. With a growing fleet of modern ships and submarines, PLAN has been expanding its operational reach and capabilities.
The 75th anniversary of the Chinese Navy will be celebrated on April 23 with a series of events across the country. Over the decades, the People’s Liberation Army Navy has evolved into a strategic force consisting of five branches of service, possessing both nuclear and conventional weapons.
PLAN has undergone significant growth and modernization to become one of the largest and most technologically advanced navies in the world. This transformation reflects China's increasing focus on maritime security.
Take a look at the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy in Sputnik's gallery:
Visitors pose for photos near the vertical launching system on Chinese guided missile destroyer the Guiyang during a public day to mark the upcoming 75th anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.
Visitors pose for photos near the vertical launching system on Chinese guided missile destroyer the Guiyang during a public day to mark the upcoming 75th anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.