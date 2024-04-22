https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/photos-chinese-navy-celebrates-75th-anniversary-1118052001.html

Photos: Chinese Navy Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Photos: Chinese Navy Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Sputnik International

The 75th anniversary of the Chinese Navy will be celebrated on April 23 with a series of events across the country.

2024-04-22T09:56+0000

2024-04-22T09:56+0000

2024-04-22T09:56+0000

multimedia

photo

chinese navy

people's liberation army navy (plan)

navy

chinese people's liberation army (pla)

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/16/1118051412_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_22c370600ef0c010afd718a9e429e434.jpg

The 75th anniversary of the Chinese Navy will be celebrated on April 23 with a series of events across the country. Over the decades, the People’s Liberation Army Navy has evolved into a strategic force consisting of five branches of service, possessing both nuclear and conventional weapons.PLAN has undergone significant growth and modernization to become one of the largest and most technologically advanced navies in the world. This transformation reflects China's increasing focus on maritime security.Take a look at the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy in Sputnik's gallery:

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese navy, 75th anniversary, founding anniversary