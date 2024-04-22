International
Photos: Chinese Navy Celebrates 75th Anniversary
Photos: Chinese Navy Celebrates 75th Anniversary
The 75th anniversary of the Chinese Navy will be celebrated on April 23 with a series of events across the country.
The 75th anniversary of the Chinese Navy will be celebrated on April 23 with a series of events across the country. Over the decades, the People’s Liberation Army Navy has evolved into a strategic force consisting of five branches of service, possessing both nuclear and conventional weapons.PLAN has undergone significant growth and modernization to become one of the largest and most technologically advanced navies in the world. This transformation reflects China's increasing focus on maritime security.Take a look at the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy in Sputnik's gallery:
Photos: Chinese Navy Celebrates 75th Anniversary

09:56 GMT 22.04.2024
The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is the naval warfare branch of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, responsible for safeguarding China's waters. With a growing fleet of modern ships and submarines, PLAN has been expanding its operational reach and capabilities.
The 75th anniversary of the Chinese Navy will be celebrated on April 23 with a series of events across the country. Over the decades, the People’s Liberation Army Navy has evolved into a strategic force consisting of five branches of service, possessing both nuclear and conventional weapons.
PLAN has undergone significant growth and modernization to become one of the largest and most technologically advanced navies in the world. This transformation reflects China's increasing focus on maritime security.
Take a look at the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy in Sputnik's gallery:
© AFP 2023 / Wang Zhao

People visit the PLA Navy's Kekexilihu comprehensive supply ship during an open day to mark the Navy's 75th anniversary at a port in Qingdao, China's Shandong province.

1/8
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanChinese sailors run an obstacle course during a tour arranged for foreign journalists.
2/8
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Visitors pose for photos near the vertical launching system on Chinese guided missile destroyer the Guiyang during a public day to mark the upcoming 75th anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.

3/8
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanChinese submarines are seen near a port during a public day.
4/8
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

A child holds up Chinese national flags as sailors run past at the Chinese People's Liberation Army’s (PLA) naval submarine academy during a tour arranged for foreign journalists.

5/8
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Chinese sailors sit in rows a day before the opening of the West Pacific Naval Symposium in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province.

6/8
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

A Navy officer attends to a child wearing a naval camouflage uniform.

7/8
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

A child stands near a model of a Chinese aircraft fighter jet at the People's Liberation Army’s (PLA) naval submarine academy.

8/8
