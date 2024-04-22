https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/russia-creates-digital-security-system-to-protect-facilities-from-drones---developer-1118047804.html

Russia Creates Digital Security System to Protect Facilities From Drones - Developer

Russia has created a digital security system dubbed "Pyatnitsa," (lit. Friday), designed to protect important large-scale facilities from drone attacks, the developer of this system told Sputnik.

The exhibition will be held from August 12-18 in the town of Kubinka near Moscow. The system will help "cover" large-scale facilities, including industrial enterprises, attacked by Ukrainian drones, he added. The system was named "Pyatnitsa" because it was invented on Friday, he said, adding that "there are no more hidden meanings here."

