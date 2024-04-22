https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/russia-creates-digital-security-system-to-protect-facilities-from-drones---developer-1118047804.html
Russia Creates Digital Security System to Protect Facilities From Drones - Developer
Russia has created a digital security system dubbed "Pyatnitsa," (lit. Friday), designed to protect important large-scale facilities from drone attacks, the developer of this system told Sputnik.
The exhibition will be held from August 12-18 in the town of Kubinka near Moscow.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia has created a digital security system dubbed "Pyatnitsa," which means Friday in Russian, designed to protect important large-scale facilities from drone attacks, the developer of this system told Sputnik, adding that the system would be presented at the Army-2024 forum.
The exhibition will be held from August 12-18 in the town of Kubinka near Moscow.
"Most likely, we will present automatic machine gun platforms at the Army [forum], as well as our digital security system 'Pyatnitsa' ... This is a software solution that integrates everything into a single hub. We have drawn the best from industry and cybersecurity, merging everything together and thus getting the ability to control disparate devices in large area facilities," the system's developer said.
The system will help "cover" large-scale facilities, including industrial enterprises, attacked by Ukrainian drones, he added.
"We have to figure out how to work on the drone, based on the specifics of the types of UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], without wasting time. The system 'Pyatnitsa' helps us choose the optimal type of impact based on different factors," the system's developer said.
The system was named "Pyatnitsa" because it was invented on Friday, he said, adding that "there are no more hidden meanings here."