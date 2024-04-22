https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/tucker-carlson-says-confronted-speaker-johnson-about-persecution-of-christians-in-ukraine-1118066172.html
Tucker Carlson Says Confronted Speaker Johnson About Persecution of Christians in Ukraine
Tucker Carlson said he confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson to express his indignation over the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government.
Amsterdam says some elements within the Ukrainian government have declared war on the UOC and have mercilessly persecuted priests, clerics, and parishioners. Amsterdam also said that Zelenskyy's government has spent about $3.5 million to persuade the US public that Russia is persecuting Christians rather than Ukraine. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in December that actions of the Ukrainian authorities against the UOC and the bill proposing the dissolution of religious organizations associated with Russia are contrary to freedom of religion and international law.
Tucker Carlson Says Confronted Speaker Johnson About Persecution of Christians in Ukraine
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US journalist Tucker Carlson said in an interview with international lawyer Robert Amsterdam that he confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson following the Saturday vote on the foreign aid packages to express his indignation over the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) by Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.
"I've expressed it directly to the Speaker of the House, who says he is a Christian. How can you pay for the persecution of Christians with US tax dollars?" Carlson said on Monday.
Carlson emphasized that he finds it disgraceful that US Christian lawmakers are willing to spend billions of dollars to build a tyranny in Ukraine while turning a blind eye to the unlimited attacks on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report in March that the Ukrainian authorities continued the practice of intimidating the priests and worshipers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from December 2023 to February 2024.
16 December 2023, 21:32 GMT
Amsterdam says some elements within the Ukrainian government have declared war on the UOC
and have mercilessly persecuted priests, clerics, and parishioners.
"After ten days in Ukraine, I can tell you that there is not a hint of democracy. The country is run by an organization called the SBU [Security Service of Ukraine]," Amsterdam told Carlson. "All of this talk of democracy is a complete farce."
Amsterdam also said that Zelenskyy’s government has spent about $3.5 million to persuade the US public that Russia is persecuting Christians rather than Ukraine.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in December that actions of the Ukrainian authorities against the UOC and the bill proposing the dissolution of religious organizations associated with Russia are contrary to freedom of religion and international law.