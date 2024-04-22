https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/tucker-carlson-says-confronted-speaker-johnson-about-persecution-of-christians-in-ukraine-1118066172.html

Tucker Carlson Says Confronted Speaker Johnson About Persecution of Christians in Ukraine

Tucker Carlson Says Confronted Speaker Johnson About Persecution of Christians in Ukraine

Sputnik International

Tucker Carlson said he confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson to express his indignation over the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) by Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

2024-04-22T23:28+0000

2024-04-22T23:28+0000

2024-04-22T23:28+0000

world

us

tucker carlson

mike johnson

ukraine

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

ukrainian security service (sbu)

volodymyr zelensky

religious hatred

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1a/1108799333_0:134:1281:854_1920x0_80_0_0_378c26291466a911866eefcf345a0901.jpg

"I've expressed it directly to the Speaker of the House, who says he is a Christian. How can you pay for the persecution of Christians with US tax dollars?" Carlson said on Monday. Carlson emphasized that he finds it disgraceful that US Christian lawmakers are willing to spend billions of dollars to build a tyranny in Ukraine while turning a blind eye to the unlimited attacks on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report in March that the Ukrainian authorities continued the practice of intimidating the priests and worshipers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from December 2023 to February 2024.Amsterdam says some elements within the Ukrainian government have declared war on the UOC and have mercilessly persecuted priests, clerics, and parishioners. Amsterdam also said that Zelenskyy’s government has spent about $3.5 million to persuade the US public that Russia is persecuting Christians rather than Ukraine. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in December that actions of the Ukrainian authorities against the UOC and the bill proposing the dissolution of religious organizations associated with Russia are contrary to freedom of religion and international law.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/ukraines-religious-persecution-continues-as-russian-church-leader-placed-on-wanted-list-1115631397.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/ukraine-disrespects-faith-by-moving-kiev-pechersk-lavra-relics-to-w-europe---archpriest-1111517080.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

faith freedom in ukraine, zelensky against christianity, christianity in ukraine, ukrainian orthodox church, tucker carlson about faith, office of the united nations high commissioner for human rights, ukraine religion policies politics