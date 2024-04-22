https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/watch-russian-uav-crews-in-combat-in-special-op-zone-1118055671.html

Watch Russian UAV Crews in Combat in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing unmanned aerial vehicles of Battlegroup Dnepr working near the line of contact with the enemy. Drones are launched at a considerable distance from the operator's location to prevent the enemy from disclosure of Russian positions.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing unmanned aerial vehicles of Battlegroup Dnepr working near the line of contact with the enemy. Drones are launched at a considerable distance from the operator's location to prevent the enemy from discovering Russian positions.Thanks to UAVs, the Russian military is able to enhance its operational capabilities, reduce risks to human personnel, and maintain a technological edge. Drones offer a range of advantages in modern warfare, from an extended operational endurance and the ability to operate in dangerous environments, to real-time data transmission.

