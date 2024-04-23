https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/chinese-foreign-ministry-calls-hypocrisy-us-criticism-of-russia-china-relations-1118069804.html

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Hypocrisy US Criticism of Russia-China Relations

The United States presents a project to help Ukraine and at the same time criticizes the normal relations between Russia and China, this is hypocrisy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"The United States, on the one hand, is putting forward a bill of large-scale assistance to Ukraine, and on the other hand, it is groundlessly criticizing the normal trade and economic interaction between Russia and China. Such actions are hypocritical and very irresponsible," Wang told reporters. Commenting on possible US sanctions against Chinese banks, the diplomat said that Beijing controls the export of dual-use goods by law, adding that China's right to normal economic activities with other countries, including Russia, cannot be violated.Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, people familiar with the matter, that Washington is developing financial sanctions against some Chinese banks in order to force Beijing to sever commercial relations with Russia out of fears that trade with China has strengthened Russia's military production.

