https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/chinese-foreign-ministry-calls-hypocrisy-us-criticism-of-russia-china-relations-1118069804.html
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Hypocrisy US Criticism of Russia-China Relations
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Hypocrisy US Criticism of Russia-China Relations
Sputnik International
The United States presents a project to help Ukraine and at the same time criticizes the normal relations between Russia and China, this is hypocrisy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
2024-04-23T08:55+0000
2024-04-23T08:55+0000
2024-04-23T08:55+0000
world
russia
beijing
chinese foreign ministry
us
bilateral relations
bilateral cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee5104f2a27679bf1f31766aa65d81.jpg
"The United States, on the one hand, is putting forward a bill of large-scale assistance to Ukraine, and on the other hand, it is groundlessly criticizing the normal trade and economic interaction between Russia and China. Such actions are hypocritical and very irresponsible," Wang told reporters. Commenting on possible US sanctions against Chinese banks, the diplomat said that Beijing controls the export of dual-use goods by law, adding that China's right to normal economic activities with other countries, including Russia, cannot be violated.Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, people familiar with the matter, that Washington is developing financial sanctions against some Chinese banks in order to force Beijing to sever commercial relations with Russia out of fears that trade with China has strengthened Russia's military production.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/russia-considers-us-proposals-to-start-arms-control-talks-hypocrisy-1117413210.html
russia
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a6c95e805dcadcb0a9debca5cd5e27b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
chinese foreign ministry, relations between russia, russia and china
chinese foreign ministry, relations between russia, russia and china
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Hypocrisy US Criticism of Russia-China Relations
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States presents a project to help Ukraine and at the same time criticizes the normal relations between Russia and China, this is hypocrisy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
"The United States, on the one hand, is putting forward a bill of large-scale assistance to Ukraine, and on the other hand, it is groundlessly criticizing the normal trade and economic interaction between Russia and China. Such actions are hypocritical and very irresponsible," Wang told reporters.
Commenting on possible US sanctions against Chinese banks, the diplomat said that Beijing controls the export of dual-use goods by law, adding that China's right to normal economic activities with other countries, including Russia, cannot be violated.
Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, people familiar with the matter, that Washington is developing financial sanctions against some Chinese banks in order to force Beijing to sever commercial relations with Russia
out of fears that trade with China has strengthened Russia's military production.