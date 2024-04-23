https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/house-gop-cowers-nearly-100-billion-for-foreign-wars-zero-for-border-1118064408.html
House GOP Cowers: Nearly $100 Billion for Foreign Wars, Zero for Border
House GOP Cowers: Nearly $100 Billion for Foreign Wars, Zero for Border
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of current events around the globe, including the House passing a $95 billion aid bill to Israel and Ukraine.
2024-04-23T04:16+0000
2024-04-23T04:16+0000
2024-04-23T10:27+0000
fault lines
congress
ukraine
israel
iran
tiktok
mohammad marandi
us funding
military funding
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/16/1118064542_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_91f135097aff5af68c78fc45746a483f.png
House GOP Cowers: Nearly $100 Billion for Foreign Wars, Zero for Border
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of current events around the globe, including the House passing a $95 billion aid bill to Israel and Ukraine.
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the recent developments in Ukraine, including the reception of the newly passed US aid package.Then, Media Commentator Mitch Roschelle explores the nuances of the latest congressional funding passed that is directed toward Ukraine and Israel.The final hour begins with Professor Mohammad Marandi from the University of Tehran providing insight into the relations between Israel and Iran following the recent airstrikes between the nations.The show closes with Journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin examining the implications of the US House of Representatives passing a TikTok ban, and how it reflects broader concerns about censorship.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/16/1118064542_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9b54f95d2b4454f44257cf45e77204c2.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
fault lines, us new bill for ukraine, us funding israel, israel-gaza war latest, tik tok ban in the us
fault lines, us new bill for ukraine, us funding israel, israel-gaza war latest, tik tok ban in the us
House GOP Cowers: Nearly $100 Billion for Foreign Wars, Zero for Border
04:16 GMT 23.04.2024 (Updated: 10:27 GMT 23.04.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of current events around the globe, including the House passing a $95 billion aid bill to Israel and Ukraine.
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the recent developments in Ukraine, including the reception of the newly passed US aid package.
Then, Media Commentator Mitch Roschelle explores the nuances of the latest congressional funding passed that is directed toward Ukraine and Israel.
The final hour begins with Professor Mohammad Marandi from the University of Tehran providing insight into the relations between Israel and Iran following the recent airstrikes between the nations.
The show closes with Journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin examining the implications of the US House of Representatives passing a TikTok ban, and how it reflects broader concerns about censorship.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM